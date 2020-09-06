Outdoors events, 9/6

SEPT. 13
Hunting seasons closes — early teal, High Plains.
SEPT. 15
Hunting seasons open — fall youth archery turkey, fall archery turkey, fall youth shotgun turkey, fall shotgun turkey.
SEPT. 19
Hunting season opens — muzzleloader antelope.
SEPT. 20
Hunting season closes — early teal, Low Plains.
SEPT. 21
Hunting season opens — firearm bull elk.
SEPT. 26-27
Hunting season — youth waterfowl, Zone 3 and Zone 4.
OCT. 3-4
Hunting season — youth waterfowl.
OCT. 3
Hunting seasons open — duck and coot, Zone 2, Low Plains and High Plains, and Zone 4; woodcock; dark goose, North Central Unit; white-fronted goose.
OCT. 4
Hunting season closes — muzzleloader antelope.
OCT. 10
Hunting seasons open — duck and coot, Zone 1; firearm antelope.
OCT. 15
Hunting season opens — crow.
OCT. 17-18
Hunting season — youth waterfowl, Zone 3.
OCT. 24-25
Hunting seasons — youth pheasant, quail and partridge.
OCT. 24
Hunting season opens — duck and coot, Zone 3, Low Plains and High Plains.
OCT. 25
Hunting season closes — firearm antelope.
OCT. 26
Hunting season opens — dark goose, East, Niorbara, Panhandle and Platte River units.
OCT. 31
Hunting seasons open — pheasant, quail, partridge.
Hunting season closes — archery bull elk, firearm bull elk, antlerless elk.
NOV. 1
Hunting season opens — late doe/fawn antelope.
NOV. 9
Hunting season closes — Virginia and sora rail.
NOV. 14
Hunting season opens — firearm deer.
NOV. 16
Hunting season closes — woodcock.
NOV. 22
Hunting season closes — firearm deer.
DEC. 1
Hunting seasons open — muzzleloader deer, antlerless elk, bighorn sheep.
DEC. 6
Hunting season closes — white-fronted goose.
DEC. 15
Hunting seasons close — duck and coot, Zone 2, Low Plains and High Plains, and Zone 4; crow.
DEC. 16
Hunting season closes — snipe.
DEC. 22
Hunting seasons close — duck and coot, Zone 1; bighorn sheep.
DEC. 31
Hunting seasons close — archery deer, muzzleloader deer, archery antelope.
Fishing season closes — archery, underwater spearfishing.
JAN. 1
Hunting season opens — antlerless late season deer.
JAN. 5
Hunting season closes — duck and coot, Zone 3, Low Plains and High Plains.
JAN. 6
Hunting seasons open — duck and coot, Zone 2, High Plains; Zone 3, High Plains.
JAN. 13
Hunting season opens — crow.
JAN. 15
Hunting seasons close — antlerless late season deer; antlerless elk; dark goose, North Central Unit.
JAN. 16
Hunting season opens — white-fronted goose.
JAN. 27
Hunting seasons close — duck and coot, Zone 2, High Plains; Zone 3, High Plains.
JAN. 31
Hunting seasons close — late doe/fawn antelope, fall youth archery turkey, fall archery turkey, fall youth shotgun turkey, fall shotgun turkey, squirrel, prairie grouse, pheasant, quail, partridge.
FEB. 7
Hunting seasons close — dark goose, East, Niorbara, Panhandle and Platte River units; white-fronted goose; regular light goose.
FEB. 8
Hunting season opens — conservation order light goose, East, West and Rainwater Basin zones.
FEB. 28
Hunting seasons close — cottontail, jackrabbit.
MARCH 14
Hunting season closes — crow.
APRIL 5
Hunting season closes — conservation order light goose, West and Rainwater Basin zones.
APRIL 15
Hunting season closes — conservation order light goose, East Zone.
