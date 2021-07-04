Outdoors events, 7/4

TUESDAY
Workshop — Virtual workshop for Project WILD and Project Aquatic WILD, 9 a.m. Registration required at monica.macoubrie@nebraska.gov.
WEDNESDAY
Fishing event — Community Fishing Night, Holmes Lake, 6-8 p.m. Look for the Family Fishing Trailer; free loaner rods and reels, bait and fishing instruction are available. Participants 16 and older need a fishing license.
THURSDAY
Seminar — First Shots: Pistol, 6-8 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Introductory course to firearms, small group setting for 16-year-olds and older. Equipment provided. Cost: $10. Register: https://bit.ly/3vIrRYi. Contact: 402-471-6141.
SATURDAY
Seminar — Explore Hunting, 10 a.m.-noon, Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. The 10-week course is designed for beginners. Students can earn firearm hunter education and bowhunter education course certificates through the class. Ages 11 and up. Cost: $99. Register: https://bit.ly/35AnnZ9.
Fishing event — Kids Fishing Clinic, 10 a.m.-11:30 p.m., Auburn City Lake. Free; hot dog, chips and water included. Call Mat Daniels (402-274-4831 after 5:30 p.m.) or Kevin McKinney (402-335-8271) by July 9 to sign up. Children must be accompanied by parent or guardian.
JULY 14
Fishing event — Community Fishing Night, Bowling Lake, 6-8 p.m. Look for the Family Fishing Trailer; free loaner rods and reels, bait and fishing instruction are available. Participants 16 and older need a fishing license.
Fishing event — Discover Fly Fishing, Bowling Lake, 6-8 p.m. Free. Look for the Family Fishing Trailer.
JULY 22
Seminar — Second Shots: Pistol, 6-9 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Builds on lessons from First Shots course, which is a prerequisite. Bring your own eye and ear protection. If you bring your own pistol, bring 50 rounds of ammo for it. Students 18 and under must be accompanied by legal guardian or parent. Cost: $75. Contact: 402-471-6141.
AUG. 1
Hunting season opens — squirrel.
AUG. 4
Fishing event — Community Fishing Night, Holmes Lake, 6-8 p.m. Look for the Family Fishing Trailer; free loaner rods and reels, bait and fishing instruction are available. Participants 16 and older need a fishing license.
SEPT. 1
Hunting season opens — jackrabbit (west of U.S. 81 only), cottontail.
OCT. 23-24
Hunting season — youth pheasant, quail, partridge.