Outdoors events, 7/26

FRIDAY

Application period closes — Gifford Point WMA special access deer.

AUG. 1

Hunting season opens — squirrel.

Registration opens — Harvest Information Program, required for migratory bird hunters ages 16 and older, online at OutdoorNebraska.gov/HIP or by phone at your nearest commission district office or service center.

AUG. 7

Applications close — bighorn sheep permit lottery.

AUG. 15

Hunting season opens — antlerless elk.

AUG. 20

Hunting season opens — archery antelope.

SEPT. 1

Hunting seasons open — archery deer; archer bull elk; cottontail; jackrabbit; snipe; Virginia and sora rail; prairie grouse; mourning, white-winged and Eurasian-collared doves (in aggregate).

SEPT. 5

Hunting season opens — early teal, Low Plains and High Plains.

SEPT. 13

Hunting seasons closes — early teal, High Plains.

SEPT. 15

Hunting seasons open — fall youth archery turkey, fall archery turkey, fall  youth shotgun turkey, fall shotgun turkey.

SEPT. 19

Hunting season opens — muzzleloader antelope.

SEPT. 20

 Hunting season closes — early teal, Low Plains.

SEPT. 21

Hunting season opens — firearm bull elk.

SEPT. 26-27

Hunting season — youth waterfowl, Zone 3 and Zone 4.

OCT. 3-4

Hunting season — youth waterfowl.

OCT. 3

Hunting seasons open — duck and coot, Zone 2, Low Plains and High Plains, and Zone 4; woodcock; dark goose, North Central Unit; white-fronted goose.

OCT. 4

Hunting season closes — muzzleloader antelope.

OCT. 10

Hunting seasons open — duck and coot, Zone 1; firearm antelope.

OCT. 15

Hunting season opens — crow.

OCT. 17-18

Hunting season — youth waterfowl, Zone 3.

OCT. 24-25

Hunting seasons — youth pheasant, quail and partridge.

OCT.  24

Hunting season opens — duck and coot, Zone 3, Low Plains and High Plains.

OCT. 25

Hunting season closes — firearm antelope.

OCT. 26

Hunting season opens — dark goose, East, Niorbara, Panhandle and Platte River units.

OCT. 31

Hunting seasons open — pheasant, quail, partridge.

Hunting season closes — archery bull elk, firearm bull elk, antlerless elk.

NOV. 1

Hunting season opens — late doe/fawn antelope.

NOV. 9

Hunting season closes — Virginia and sora rail.

NOV. 14

Hunting season opens — firearm deer.

NOV. 16

Hunting season closes — woodcock.

NOV. 22

Hunting season closes — firearm deer.

DEC. 1

Hunting seasons open — muzzleloader deer, antlerless elk, bighorn sheep.

DEC. 6

Hunting season closes — white-fronted goose.

DEC. 15

Hunting seasons close — duck and coot, Zone 2, Low Plains and High Plains, and Zone 4; crow.

DEC. 16

Hunting season closes — snipe.

DEC. 22

Hunting seasons close — duck and coot, Zone 1; bighorn sheep.

DEC. 31

Hunting seasons close — archery deer, muzzleloader deer, archery antelope.

Fishing season closes — archery, underwater spearfishing.

JAN. 1

Hunting season opens — antlerless late season deer.

JAN. 5

Hunting season closes — duck and coot, Zone 3, Low Plains and High Plains.

JAN. 6

Hunting seasons open — duck and coot, Zone 2, High Plains; Zone 3, High Plains.

JAN. 13

Hunting season opens — crow.

JAN. 15

Hunting seasons close — antlerless late season deer; antlerless elk; dark goose, North Central Unit.

JAN. 16

Hunting season opens — white-fronted goose.

JAN. 27

Hunting seasons close — duck and coot, Zone 2, High Plains; Zone 3, High Plains.

JAN. 31

Hunting seasons close — late doe/fawn antelope, fall youth archery turkey, fall archery turkey, fall  youth shotgun turkey, fall shotgun turkey, squirrel, prairie grouse, pheasant, quail, partridge.

FEB. 7

Hunting seasons close — dark goose, East, Niorbara, Panhandle and Platte River units; white-fronted goose; regular light goose.

FEB. 8

Hunting season opens — conservation order light goose, East, West and Rainwater Basin zones.

FEB. 28

Hunting seasons close — cottontail, jackrabbit.

MARCH 14

Hunting season closes — crow.

APRIL 5

Hunting season closes — conservation order light goose, West and Rainwater Basin zones.

APRIL 15

Hunting season closes — conservation order light goose, East Zone.

