Outdoors events, 6/6

WEDNESDAY
Workshop — Becoming an Outdoors-Woman Intro to .22 Handgun, last of three workshops for beginners (must have participated in the first two), 6 p.m. at Outdoor Heritage Complex, Platte River State Park. Also June 9. Learn handgun parts and operation, ammunition, safety and shooting fundamentals with classroom training and one-on-one shooting instruction. Guns and ammo provided; participants can bring their own unloaded and cased guns but must provide their own new factory ammo. Cost: $17 per week. Registration: https://fb.me/e/8EFHXHwRE.
THURSDAY
Seminar — First Shots: Pistol, 6-8 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Introductory course to firearms, small group setting for 16-year-olds and older. Equipment provided. Cost: $10. Also May 27. Contact: 402-471-6141.
SATURDAY
Birdwatching — Bird Walk at Frank Shoemaker Marsh, North 27th Street, 8-9 a.m. Free. Contact Olivia DaRugna (402-471-5631, olivia.darugna@nebraska.gov) to register.
Youth event — Lincoln Ikes Outdoor Youth Day, 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.; Izaak Walton League clubhouse, 10801 S. 134th St., Bennett. Free for youths 10-18 years old, accompanied by an adult, who want to learn about shooting, archery and fishing. Equipment and lunch provided. Register at https://www.register-ed.com/events/view/168103.
Shooting event — Becoming an Outdoors-Woman Steel Plate Challenge, Weeping Water Gun Club, for women 18 and older. Registration at 2 p.m., shooting 2:30-5. Fee: $10, cash or check to the gun club. You are encouraged to bring you own guns and ammo (.22LR only), but handguns and rifles will be available if needed.
JUNE 16
Fishing event — Community Fishing Night, Holmes Lake, 6-8 p.m. Look for the Family Fishing Trailer; free loaner rods and reels, bait and fishing instruction are available. Participants 16 and older need a fishing license.
Fishing event — Discover Catfish Fishing, Holmes Lake, 8-10 p.m. Participants 16 and older need a fishing license.
Seminar — Becoming an Outdoors-Woman Trap Shooting Series, 6-8 p.m., Platte River State Park Outdoor Heritage Complex, Louisville. Introduction to trap shooting for beginners, ages 18 and up. Also June 23 and 30. Fee: $17 each week. Register: py.pl/1S1Z4p.
JUNE 23
Seminar — Becoming an Outdoors-Woman Trap Shooting Series, 6-8 p.m., Platte River State Park Outdoor Heritage Complex, Louisville. Introduction to trap shooting for beginners, ages 18 and up. Also June 30. Fee: $17 each week. Register: py.pl/23OCz.
JUNE 30
Seminar — Becoming an Outdoors-Woman Trap Shooting Series, Annie Oakley Challenge, 6-8 p.m., Platte River State Park Outdoor Heritage Complex, Louisville. Introduction to trap shooting for beginners, ages 18 and up. Must participate in previous two session to compete. Fee: $17. Register: py.pl/i0r2e.