Outdoors events, 6/27

JULY 8

Seminar — First Shots: Pistol, 6-8 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Introductory course to firearms, small group setting for 16-year-olds and older. Equipment provided. Cost: $10. Register: https://bit.ly/3vIrRYi. Contact: 402-471-6141.

JULY 10

Seminar — Explore Hunting, 10 a.m.-noon, Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. The 10-week course is designed for beginners. Students can earn firearm hunter education and bowhunter education course certificates through the class. Ages 11 and up. Cost: $99. Register: https://bit.ly/35AnnZ9.

Fishing event — Kids Fishing Clinic, 10 a.m.-11:30 p.m., Auburn City Lake. Free; hot dog, chips and water included. Call Mat Daniels (402-274-4831 after 5:30 p.m.) or Kevin McKinney (402-335-8271) by July 9 to sign up. Children must be accompanied by parent or guardian.