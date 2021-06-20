Outdoors events, 6/20

JUNE 30

Seminar — Becoming an Outdoors-Woman Trap Shooting Series, Annie Oakley Challenge, 6-8 p.m., Platte River State Park Outdoor Heritage Complex, Louisville. Introduction to trap shooting for beginners, ages 18 and up. Must participate in previous two session to compete. Fee: $17. Register: py.pl/i0r2e.

JULY 1

Seminar — First Shots: Pistol, 6-8 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Introductory course to firearms, small group setting for 16-year-olds and older. Equipment provided. Cost: $10. Also July 8. Register: https://bit.ly/3vIrRYi. Contact: 402-471-6141.

JULY 7