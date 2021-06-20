Outdoors events, 6/20

TUESDAY
Fishing event — Community Fishing Night, Bowling Lake, 6-8 p.m. Look for the Family Fishing Trailer; free loaner rods and reels, bait and fishing instruction are available. Participants 16 and older need a fishing license.
WEDNESDAY
Seminar — Becoming an Outdoors-Woman Trap Shooting Series, 6-8 p.m., Platte River State Park Outdoor Heritage Complex, Louisville. Introduction to trap shooting for beginners, ages 18 and up. Also June 30. Fee: $17 each week. Register: py.pl/23OCz.
THURSDAY
Seminar — First Shots: Pistol, 6-8 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Introductory course to firearms, small group setting for 16-year-olds and older. Equipment provided. Cost: $10. Also July 1 and July 8. Register: https://bit.ly/3vIrRYi. Contact: 402-471-6141.
JUNE 30
Seminar — Becoming an Outdoors-Woman Trap Shooting Series, Annie Oakley Challenge, 6-8 p.m., Platte River State Park Outdoor Heritage Complex, Louisville. Introduction to trap shooting for beginners, ages 18 and up. Must participate in previous two session to compete. Fee: $17. Register: py.pl/i0r2e.
JULY 1
Seminar — First Shots: Pistol, 6-8 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Introductory course to firearms, small group setting for 16-year-olds and older. Equipment provided. Cost: $10. Also July 8. Register: https://bit.ly/3vIrRYi. Contact: 402-471-6141.
JULY 7
Fishing event — Community Fishing Night, Holmes Lake, 6-8 p.m. Look for the Family Fishing Trailer; free loaner rods and reels, bait and fishing instruction are available. Participants 16 and older need a fishing license.
JULY 8
Seminar — First Shots: Pistol, 6-8 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Introductory course to firearms, small group setting for 16-year-olds and older. Equipment provided. Cost: $10. Register: https://bit.ly/3vIrRYi. Contact: 402-471-6141.
JULY 10
Seminar — Explore Hunting, 10 a.m.-noon, Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. The 10-week course is designed for beginners. Students can earn firearm hunter education and bowhunter education course certificates through the class. Ages 11 and up. Cost: $99. Register: https://bit.ly/35AnnZ9.
AUG. 1
Hunting season opens — squirrel.
SEPT. 1