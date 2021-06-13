Outdoors events, 6/13

Fishing event — Community Fishing Night, Holmes Lake, 6-8 p.m. Look for the Family Fishing Trailer; free loaner rods and reels, bait and fishing instruction are available. Participants 16 and older need a fishing license.

Seminar — Becoming an Outdoors-Woman Trap Shooting Series, 6-8 p.m., Platte River State Park Outdoor Heritage Complex, Louisville. Introduction to trap shooting for beginners, ages 18 and up. Also June 23 and 30. Fee: $17 each week. Register: py.pl/1S1Z4p .

Seminar — Second Shots: Pistol, 6-9 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Builds on lessons from First Shots course, which is a prerequisite. Bring your own eye and ear protection. If you bring your own pistol, bring 50 rounds of ammo for it. Students 18 and under must be accompanied by legal guardian or parent. Cost: $75. Contact: 402-471-6141.