Outdoors events, 6/13

WEDNESDAY
Fishing event — Community Fishing Night, Holmes Lake, 6-8 p.m. Look for the Family Fishing Trailer; free loaner rods and reels, bait and fishing instruction are available. Participants 16 and older need a fishing license.
Fishing event — Discover Catfish Fishing, Holmes Lake, 8-10 p.m. Participants 16 and older need a fishing license.
Seminar — Becoming an Outdoors-Woman Trap Shooting Series, 6-8 p.m., Platte River State Park Outdoor Heritage Complex, Louisville. Introduction to trap shooting for beginners, ages 18 and up. Also June 23 and 30. Fee: $17 each week. Register: py.pl/1S1Z4p.
THURSDAY
Seminar — Second Shots: Pistol, 6-9 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Builds on lessons from First Shots course, which is a prerequisite. Bring your own eye and ear protection. If you bring your own pistol, bring 50 rounds of ammo for it. Students 18 and under must be accompanied by legal guardian or parent. Cost: $75. Contact: 402-471-6141.
SATURDAY
Archery event — Archery hike, noon-6 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Register groups of three to 50 (split into pods of five) for guided hike through the 10-stop archery field course. Beginners welcome. Equipment provided, but personal bows are allowed. Cost: $10 per person ($6 for center pass holders). Reservations close 5 p.m. Friday and can be made at https://bit.ly/3pC1vpH.
JUNE 23
Seminar — Becoming an Outdoors-Woman Trap Shooting Series, 6-8 p.m., Platte River State Park Outdoor Heritage Complex, Louisville. Introduction to trap shooting for beginners, ages 18 and up. Also June 30. Fee: $17 each week. Register: py.pl/23OCz.
JUNE 30
Seminar — Becoming an Outdoors-Woman Trap Shooting Series, Annie Oakley Challenge, 6-8 p.m., Platte River State Park Outdoor Heritage Complex, Louisville. Introduction to trap shooting for beginners, ages 18 and up. Must participate in previous two session to compete. Fee: $17. Register: py.pl/i0r2e.