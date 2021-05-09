Outdoors events, 5/9

TUESDAY
Seminar — Flying WILD Educator Workshop, 6-8 p.m., Zoom meeting. Workshop offers activities to teach students about birds, their migrations and their habitats. Free, registration required. Contact: monica.macoubrie@nebraska.gov.
THURSDAY
Seminar — First Shots: Pistol, 6-8 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Introductory course to firearms, small group setting for 16-year-olds and older. Equipment provided. Cost: $10. Also May 27. Contact: 402-471-6141.
MAY 16
Seminar — youth fishing instructor training, 2-6 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Registration recommended but not required. Contact: Larry Pape, larry.pape@nebraska.gov.
MAY 20
Seminar — Second Shots: Pistol, 6-9 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Build on the skills you learned in the First Shots: Pistol class (a prerequisite). Small group setting for 16-year-olds and older (anyone 18 or younger must be accompanied by parent or legal guardian). Equipment provided, or bring your own pistol and 50 rounds of ammunition. Cost: $75. Contact: 402-471-6141.
MAY 22
Free Park Entry and Fishing Day — Enter any state park, recreation area or historical park without an entry permit; fish without a permit (fishing regulations, other user fees and entrance fees for museums and Schramm Education Center still apply).
MAY 26
Fishing event — Community Fishing Night, 6-8 p.m., Holmes Lake. Loaner rods, reels, bait and instruction available at Family Fishing Trailer. Those 16 and older will need a fishing license.
MAY 27
MAY 31
Hunting seasons close — spring shotgun turkey, spring archery turkey, spring youth shotgun turkey.
AUG. 1