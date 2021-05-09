Outdoors events, 5/9

Seminar — First Shots: Pistol, 6-8 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Introductory course to firearms, small group setting for 16-year-olds and older. Equipment provided. Cost: $10. Also May 27. Contact: 402-471-6141.

Seminar — Second Shots: Pistol, 6-9 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Build on the skills you learned in the First Shots: Pistol class (a prerequisite). Small group setting for 16-year-olds and older (anyone 18 or younger must be accompanied by parent or legal guardian). Equipment provided, or bring your own pistol and 50 rounds of ammunition. Cost: $75. Contact: 402-471-6141.