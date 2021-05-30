Outdoors events, 5/30

Workshop — Becoming an Outdoors-Woman Intro to .22 Handgun, last of three workshops for beginners (must have participated in the first two), 6 p.m. at Outdoor Heritage Complex, Platte River State Park. Also June 9. Learn handgun parts and operation, ammunition, safety and shooting fundamentals with classroom training and one-on-one shooting instruction. Guns and ammo provided; participants can bring their own unloaded and cased guns but must provide their own new factory ammo. Cost: $17 per week. Registration: https://fb.me/e/8EFHXHwRE.