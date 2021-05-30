Outdoors events, 5/30

MONDAY
Hunting seasons close — spring shotgun turkey, spring archery turkey, spring youth shotgun turkey.
WEDNESDAY
Workshop — Becoming an Outdoors-Woman Intro to .22 Handgun, second of three workshops for beginners, 6 p.m. at Outdoor Heritage Complex, Platte River State Park. Also June 9. Learn handgun parts and operation, ammunition, safety and shooting fundamentals with classroom training and one-on-one shooting instruction. Guns and ammo provided; participants can bring their own unloaded and cased guns but must provide their own new factory ammo. Cost: $17 per week. Registration: https://fb.me/e/yEpKJxAk.
THURSDAY
Seminar — Second Shots: Pistol, 6-9 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Build on the skills you learned in the First Shots: Pistol class (a prerequisite). Small group setting for 16-year-olds and older (anyone 18 or younger must be accompanied by parent or legal guardian). Equipment provided, or bring your own pistol and 50 rounds of ammunition. Cost: $75. Contact: 402-471-6141.
JUNE 5-6
Archery event — 12th annual Scheels 3-D Archery Shoot, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. both days, Ponca State Park's Eric Wiebe Shooting Complex. All ages and skill levels welcome. Fees: 13 and older, $20; 12 and younger, free. Park entry permit required. Information: 712-252-1551.
JUNE 9
Workshop — Becoming an Outdoors-Woman Intro to .22 Handgun, last of three workshops for beginners (must have participated in the first two), 6 p.m. at Outdoor Heritage Complex, Platte River State Park. Also June 9. Learn handgun parts and operation, ammunition, safety and shooting fundamentals with classroom training and one-on-one shooting instruction. Guns and ammo provided; participants can bring their own unloaded and cased guns but must provide their own new factory ammo. Cost: $17 per week. Registration: https://fb.me/e/8EFHXHwRE.
JUNE 10
Seminar — First Shots: Pistol, 6-8 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Introductory course to firearms, small group setting for 16-year-olds and older. Equipment provided. Cost: $10. Also May 27. Contact: 402-471-6141.
JUNE 12
Birdwatching — Bird Walk at Frank Shoemaker Marsh, North 27th Street, 8-9 a.m. Free. Contact Olivia DaRugna (402-471-5631, olivia.darugna@nebraska.gov) to register.
Youth event — Lincoln Ikes Outdoor Youth Day, 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.; Izaak Walton League clubhouse, 10801 S. 134th St., Bennett. Free for youths 10-18 years old, accompanied by an adult, who want to learn about shooting, archery and fishing. Equipment and lunch provided. Register at https://www.register-ed.com/events/view/168103.
AUG. 1
Hunting season opens — squirrel.
SEPT. 1
Hunting season opens — jackrabbit (west of U.S. 81 only), cottontail.
OCT. 23-24