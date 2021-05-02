 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Outdoors events, 5/2
0 comments

Outdoors events, 5/2

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Outdoors logo fishing

SATURDAY

Fishing event — State Crappie Championship, Trade Winds Marina, Sherman Reservoir State Recreation Area. Rules meeting, 7:30 a.m.; fishing, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Fish from boat or bank; weigh in five biggest fish. Prizes for top 10 teams. Cost: $40 per two-person team. Contacts: Aaron (308-440-5517) or Cameron (308-233-4212).

MAY 13

Seminar — First Shots: Pistol, 6-8 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Introductory course to firearms, small group setting for 16-year-olds and older. Equipment provided. Cost: $10. Also May 27. Contact: 402-471-6141.

MAY 16

Seminar — youth fishing instructor training, 2-6 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Registration recommended but not required. Contact: Larry Pape, larry.pape@nebraska.gov.

MAY 27

Seminar — First Shots: Pistol, 6-8 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Introductory course to firearms, small group setting for 16-year-olds and older. Equipment provided. Cost: $10. Contact: 402-471-6141.

MAY 31

Hunting seasons close — spring shotgun turkey, spring archery turkey, spring youth shotgun turkey.

AUG. 1

Hunting season opens — squirrel.

SEPT. 1

Hunting season opens — jackrabbit (west of U.S. 81 only), cottontail.

OCT. 23-24

Hunting season — youth pheasant, quail, partridge.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News