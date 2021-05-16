Outdoors events, 5/16

SUNDAY
Seminar — youth fishing instructor training, 2-6 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Registration recommended but not required. Contact: Larry Pape, larry.pape@nebraska.gov.
THURSDAY
Seminar — Second Shots: Pistol, 6-9 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Build on the skills you learned in the First Shots: Pistol class (a prerequisite). Small group setting for 16-year-olds and older (anyone 18 or younger must be accompanied by parent or legal guardian). Equipment provided, or bring your own pistol and 50 rounds of ammunition. Cost: $75. Contact: 402-471-6141.
SATURDAY
Free Park Entry and Fishing Day — Enter any state park, recreation area or historical park without an entry permit; fish without a permit (fishing regulations, other user fees and entrance fees for museums and Schramm Education Center still apply).
MAY 26
Fishing event — Community Fishing Night, 6-8 p.m., Holmes Lake. Loaner rods, reels, bait and instruction available at Family Fishing Trailer. Those 16 and older will need a fishing license.
Fishing event — Discover Fly Fishing, 6-8 p.m., Holmes Lake. Free.
Workshop — Becoming an Outdoors-Woman Intro to .22 Handgun three-part series for beginners, 6 p.m. at Outdoor Heritage Compex, Platte River State Park. Also June 2 and June 9. Learn handgun parts and operation, ammunition, safety and shooting fundamentals with classroom training and one-on-one shooting instruction. Guns and ammo provided; participants can bring their own unloaded and cased guns but must provide their own new factory ammo. Cost: $17 per week. Registration: https://fb.me/e/1t9lAIPxs.
MAY 27
Seminar — First Shots: Pistol, 6-8 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Introductory course to firearms, small group setting for 16-year-olds and older. Equipment provided. Cost: $10. Contact: 402-471-6141.
MAY 31
Hunting seasons close — spring shotgun turkey, spring archery turkey, spring youth shotgun turkey.
JUNE 2
Workshop — Becoming an Outdoors-Woman Intro to .22 Handgun, second of three workshops for beginners, 6 p.m. at Outdoor Heritage Compex, Platte River State Park. Also June 9. Learn handgun parts and operation, ammunition, safety and shooting fundamentals with classroom training and one-on-one shooting instruction. Guns and ammo provided; participants can bring their own unloaded and cased guns but must provide their own new factory ammo. Cost: $17 per week. Registration: https://fb.me/e/yEpKJxAk.
JUNE 3
Seminar — Second Shots: Pistol, 6-9 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Build on the skills you learned in the First Shots: Pistol class (a prerequisite). Small group setting for 16-year-olds and older (anyone 18 or younger must be accompanied by parent or legal guardian). Equipment provided, or bring your own pistol and 50 rounds of ammunition. Cost: $75. Contact: 402-471-6141.
JUNE 9
Workshop — Becoming an Outdoors-Woman Intro to .22 Handgun, last of three workshops for beginners (must have participated in the first two), 6 p.m. at Outdoor Heritage Compex, Platte River State Park. Also June 9. Learn handgun parts and operation, ammunition, safety and shooting fundamentals with classroom training and one-on-one shooting instruction. Guns and ammo provided; participants can bring their own unloaded and cased guns but must provide their own new factory ammo. Cost: $17 per week. Registration: https://fb.me/e/8EFHXHwRE.
JUNE 10
Seminar — First Shots: Pistol, 6-8 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Introductory course to firearms, small group setting for 16-year-olds and older. Equipment provided. Cost: $10. Also May 27. Contact: 402-471-6141.
AUG. 1
Hunting season opens — squirrel.
SEPT. 1
Hunting season opens — jackrabbit (west of U.S. 81 only), cottontail.
OCT. 23-24
Hunting season — youth pheasant, quail, partridge.