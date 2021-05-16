Outdoors events, 5/16

Workshop — Becoming an Outdoors-Woman Intro to .22 Handgun, second of three workshops for beginners, 6 p.m. at Outdoor Heritage Compex, Platte River State Park. Also June 9. Learn handgun parts and operation, ammunition, safety and shooting fundamentals with classroom training and one-on-one shooting instruction. Guns and ammo provided; participants can bring their own unloaded and cased guns but must provide their own new factory ammo. Cost: $17 per week. Registration: https://fb.me/e/yEpKJxAk.

JUNE 3

Seminar — Second Shots: Pistol, 6-9 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Build on the skills you learned in the First Shots: Pistol class (a prerequisite). Small group setting for 16-year-olds and older (anyone 18 or younger must be accompanied by parent or legal guardian). Equipment provided, or bring your own pistol and 50 rounds of ammunition. Cost: $75. Contact: 402-471-6141.

JUNE 9