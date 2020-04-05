Outdoors events, 4/5

SUNDAY
Hunting season closes — light goose conservation order, Rainwater Basin and West zones.
SATURDAY
Hunting season opens — spring youth shotgun turkey.
APRIL 15
Hunting season ends — light goose conservation order, East Zone.
APRIL 18
Hunting season opens — spring shotgun turkey.
APRIL 20
Applications open — bighorn sheep permit lottery.
OCT. 3
Hunting seasons open — duck and coot, Zone 2, Low Plains and High Plains; Zone 4.
OCT. 10
Hunting season opens — duck and coot, Zone 1.
OCT. 24
Hunting season opens — duck and coot, Zone 3, Low Plains and High Plains.
DEC. 15
Hunting seasons close — duck and coot, Zone 2, Low Plains and High Plains; Zone 4.
DEC. 22
Hunting season closes — duck and coot, Zone 1.
JAN. 5
Hunting season closes — duck and coot, Zone 3, Low Plains and High Plains.
JAN. 6
Hunting seasons open — duck and coot, Zone 2, High Plains; Zone 3, High Plains.
JAN. 27
Hunting seasons close — duck and coot, Zone 2, High Plains; Zone 3, High Plains.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!