Outdoors events, 4/4
Outdoors events, 4/4

MONDAY

Hunting season closes — conservation order light goose, West and Rainwater Basin zones.

Archery event — winter archery leagues, Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Mondays through April 12. Cost: $45. Contact and registration: 402-471-6141 or outdoornebraska.gov/outdooredcenter.

Shooting event — winter firearm leagues for centerfire pistol, rimfire pistol and rimfire rifle; Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Mondays through April 12. Cost: $60, $5 team fee, $30 rimfire range ammo. Contact and registration: 402-471-6141 or outdoornebraska.gov/outdooredcenter.

TUESDAY

Seminar — Becoming an Outdoors-Woman: Turkey Hunting Tips, 6-8 p.m., FacebookLive.

SATURDAY

Hunting season opens — spring youth shotgun turkey.

APRIL 11

Fishing event — Nebraska Walleye Association meeting/seminar, 1 p.m., The MARK, 20902 Cumberland Drive, Elkhorn. Presentation by Gene and Jake Brueggemann, the Nebraska father-son team that won 2020 Masters Walleye Circuit's World Walleye Championship. Free. Livestream: www.facebook.com/NebraskaWalleyeAssociation.

APRIL 12

APRIL 15

Hunting season closes — conservation order light goose, East Zone.

APRIL 17

Hunting season opens — spring shotgun turkey.

Seminar — Explore Hunting, nine-week course designed for beginners, Saturdays through June 19, 10 a.m.-noon, Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St., 402-471-6141. Participants will be able to earn their firearm hunter and bowhunter education certificates. Ages 11 and up .

MAY 31

Hunting seasons close — spring shotgun turkey, spring archery turkey, spring youth shotgun turkey.

AUG. 1

Hunting season opens — squirrel.

SEPT. 1

Hunting season opens — jackrabbit (west of U.S. 81 only), cottontail.

OCT. 23-24

Hunting season — youth pheasant, quail, partridge.

