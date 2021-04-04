Outdoors events, 4/4

MONDAY
Hunting season closes — conservation order light goose, West and Rainwater Basin zones.
Archery event — winter archery leagues, Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Mondays through April 12. Cost: $45. Contact and registration: 402-471-6141 or outdoornebraska.gov/outdooredcenter.
Shooting event — winter firearm leagues for centerfire pistol, rimfire pistol and rimfire rifle; Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Mondays through April 12. Cost: $60, $5 team fee, $30 rimfire range ammo. Contact and registration: 402-471-6141 or outdoornebraska.gov/outdooredcenter.
TUESDAY
Seminar — Becoming an Outdoors-Woman: Turkey Hunting Tips, 6-8 p.m., FacebookLive.
SATURDAY
Hunting season opens — spring youth shotgun turkey.
APRIL 11
Fishing event — Nebraska Walleye Association meeting/seminar, 1 p.m., The MARK, 20902 Cumberland Drive, Elkhorn. Presentation by Gene and Jake Brueggemann, the Nebraska father-son team that won 2020 Masters Walleye Circuit's World Walleye Championship. Free. Livestream: www.facebook.com/NebraskaWalleyeAssociation.
APRIL 12
APRIL 15
Hunting season closes — conservation order light goose, East Zone.
APRIL 17
Hunting season opens — spring shotgun turkey.
Seminar — Explore Hunting, nine-week course designed for beginners, Saturdays through June 19, 10 a.m.-noon, Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St., 402-471-6141. Participants will be able to earn their firearm hunter and bowhunter education certificates. Ages 11 and up .
MAY 31
Hunting seasons close — spring shotgun turkey, spring archery turkey, spring youth shotgun turkey.
AUG. 1
Hunting season opens — squirrel.
SEPT. 1
Hunting season opens — jackrabbit (west of U.S. 81 only), cottontail.
OCT. 23-24