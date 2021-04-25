Outdoors events, 4/25

THURSDAY
Seminar — First Shots: Pistol, 6-8 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Introductory course to firearms, small group setting for 16-year-olds and older. Equipment provided. Cost: $10. Also May 13 and May 27. Contact: 402-471-6141.
MAY 8
Fishing event — State Crappie Championship, Trade Winds Marina, Sherman Reservoir State Recreation Area. Rules meeting, 7:30 a.m.; fishing, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Fish from boat or bank; weigh in five biggest fish. Prizes for top 10 teams. Cost: $40 per two-person team. Contacts: Aaron (308-440-5517) or Cameron (308-233-4212).
MAY 13
MAY 16
Seminar — youth fishing instructor training, 2-6 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Registration recommended but not required. Contact: Larry Pape, larry.pape@nebraska.gov.
MAY 27
MAY 31
Hunting seasons close — spring shotgun turkey, spring archery turkey, spring youth shotgun turkey.
AUG. 1
Hunting season opens — squirrel.
SEPT. 1
Hunting season opens — jackrabbit (west of U.S. 81 only), cottontail.
OCT. 23-24
Hunting season — youth pheasant, quail, partridge.