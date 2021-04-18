Outdoors events, 4/18

SUNDAY

Seminar — youth fishing instructor training, 2-6 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Registration recommended but not required. Contact: Larry Pape, larry.pape@nebraska.gov.

MONDAY

Shooting event — Precision Pistol Aggregate Matches for .22 and Centerfire, 1-7 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Also April 24, choose the date that works best for you. Shoot .22, centerfire or both matches. First entry is $20, second is $10, $5 discount for for advance registrations. Contact: 402-471-6141.

SATURDAY

Shooting event — Precision Pistol Aggregate Matches for .22 and Centerfire, 8 a.m.-noon, Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Shoot .22, centerfire or both matches. First entry is $20, second is $10, $5 discount for for advance registrations. Contact: 402-471-6141.

APRIL 29