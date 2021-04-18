 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Outdoors events, 4/18
0 comments

Outdoors events, 4/18

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Outdoors logo fishing

SUNDAY

Seminar — youth fishing instructor training, 2-6 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Registration recommended but not required. Contact: Larry Pape, larry.pape@nebraska.gov.

MONDAY

Shooting event — Precision Pistol Aggregate Matches for .22 and Centerfire, 1-7 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Also April 24, choose the date that works best for you. Shoot .22, centerfire or both matches. First entry is $20, second is $10, $5 discount for for advance registrations. Contact: 402-471-6141.

SATURDAY

Shooting event — Precision Pistol Aggregate Matches for .22 and Centerfire, 8 a.m.-noon, Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Shoot .22, centerfire or both matches. First entry is $20, second is $10, $5 discount for for advance registrations. Contact: 402-471-6141.

APRIL 29

Seminar — First Shots: Pistol, 6-8 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Introductory course to firearms, small group setting for 16-year-olds and older. Equipment provided. Cost: $10. Also May 13 and May 27. Contact: 402-471-6141.

MAY 8

Fishing event — State Crappie Championship, Trade Winds Marina, Sherman Reservoir State Recreation Area. Rules meeting, 7:30 a.m.; fishing, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Fish from boat or bank; weigh in five biggest fish. Prizes for top 10 teams. Cost: $40 per two-person team. Contacts: Aaron (308-440-5517) or Cameron (308-233-4212).

MAY 13

Seminar — First Shots: Pistol, 6-8 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Introductory course to firearms, small group setting for 16-year-olds and older. Equipment provided. Cost: $10. Also May 27. Contact: 402-471-6141.

MAY 16

Seminar — youth fishing instructor training, 2-6 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Registration recommended but not required. Contact: Larry Pape, larry.pape@nebraska.gov.

MAY 27

Seminar — First Shots: Pistol, 6-8 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Introductory course to firearms, small group setting for 16-year-olds and older. Equipment provided. Cost: $10. Contact: 402-471-6141.

MAY 31

Hunting seasons close — spring shotgun turkey, spring archery turkey, spring youth shotgun turkey.

AUG. 1

Hunting season opens — squirrel.

SEPT. 1

Hunting season opens — jackrabbit (west of U.S. 81 only), cottontail.

OCT. 23-24

Hunting season — youth pheasant, quail, partridge.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News