Outdoors events, 4/18

SUNDAY
Seminar — youth fishing instructor training, 2-6 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Registration recommended but not required. Contact: Larry Pape, larry.pape@nebraska.gov.
MONDAY
Shooting event — Precision Pistol Aggregate Matches for .22 and Centerfire, 1-7 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Also April 24, choose the date that works best for you. Shoot .22, centerfire or both matches. First entry is $20, second is $10, $5 discount for for advance registrations. Contact: 402-471-6141.
SATURDAY
Shooting event — Precision Pistol Aggregate Matches for .22 and Centerfire, 8 a.m.-noon, Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Shoot .22, centerfire or both matches. First entry is $20, second is $10, $5 discount for for advance registrations. Contact: 402-471-6141.
APRIL 29
Seminar — First Shots: Pistol, 6-8 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Introductory course to firearms, small group setting for 16-year-olds and older. Equipment provided. Cost: $10. Also May 13 and May 27. Contact: 402-471-6141.
MAY 8
Fishing event — State Crappie Championship, Trade Winds Marina, Sherman Reservoir State Recreation Area. Rules meeting, 7:30 a.m.; fishing, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Fish from boat or bank; weigh in five biggest fish. Prizes for top 10 teams. Cost: $40 per two-person team. Contacts: Aaron (308-440-5517) or Cameron (308-233-4212).
MAY 13
Seminar — First Shots: Pistol, 6-8 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Introductory course to firearms, small group setting for 16-year-olds and older. Equipment provided. Cost: $10. Also May 27. Contact: 402-471-6141.
MAY 16
Seminar — youth fishing instructor training, 2-6 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Registration recommended but not required. Contact: Larry Pape, larry.pape@nebraska.gov.
MAY 27
Seminar — First Shots: Pistol, 6-8 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Introductory course to firearms, small group setting for 16-year-olds and older. Equipment provided. Cost: $10. Contact: 402-471-6141.