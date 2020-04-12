Outdoors events, 4/12
WEDNESDAY

Hunting season ends — light goose conservation order, East Zone.

SATURDAY

Hunting season opens — spring shotgun turkey.

APRIL 20

Applications open — bighorn sheep permit lottery.

OCT. 3

Hunting seasons open — duck and coot, Zone 2, Low Plains and High Plains; Zone 4.

OCT. 10

Hunting season opens — duck and coot, Zone 1.

OCT.  24

Hunting season opens — duck and coot, Zone 3, Low Plains and High Plains.

DEC. 15

Hunting seasons close — duck and coot, Zone 2, Low Plains and High Plains; Zone 4.

DEC. 22

Hunting season closes — duck and coot, Zone 1.

JAN. 5

Hunting season closes — duck and coot, Zone 3, Low Plains and High Plains.

JAN. 6

Hunting seasons open — duck and coot, Zone 2, High Plains; Zone 3, High Plains.

JAN. 27

Hunting seasons close — duck and coot, Zone 2, High Plains; Zone 3, High Plains.

