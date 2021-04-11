Outdoors events, 4/11

SUNDAY
Fishing event — Nebraska Walleye Association meeting/seminar, 1 p.m., The MARK, 20902 Cumberland Drive, Elkhorn. Presentation by Gene and Jake Brueggemann, the Nebraska father-son team that won 2020 Masters Walleye Circuit's World Walleye Championship. Free. Livestream: www.facebook.com/NebraskaWalleyeAssociation.
MONDAY
Archery event — winter archery leagues, Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Cost: $45. Contact and registration: 402-471-6141 or outdoornebraska.gov/outdooredcenter.
Shooting event — winter firearm leagues for centerfire pistol, rimfire pistol and rimfire rifle; Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Cost: $60, $5 team fee, $30 rimfire range ammo. Contact and registration: 402-471-6141 or outdoornebraska.gov/outdooredcenter.
THURSDAY
Hunting season closes — conservation order light goose, East Zone.
SATURDAY
Hunting season opens — spring shotgun turkey.
Seminar — Explore Hunting, nine-week course designed for beginners, Saturdays through June 19, 10 a.m.-noon, Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St., 402-471-6141. Participants will be able to earn their firearm hunter and bowhunter education certificates. Ages 11 and up.
APRIL 18
Seminar — youth fishing instructor training, 2-6 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Registration recommended but not required. Contact: Larry Pape, larry.pape@nebraska.gov.
APRIL 19
Shooting event — Precision Pistol Aggregate Matches for .22 and Centerfire, 1-7 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Also April 24, choose the date that works best for you. Shoot .22, centerfire or both matches. First entry is $20, second is $10, $5 discount for for advance registrations. Contact: 402-471-6141.
APRIL 24
Shooting event — Precision Pistol Aggregate Matches for .22 and Centerfire, 8 a.m.-noon, Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Shoot .22, centerfire or both matches. First entry is $20, second is $10, $5 discount for for advance registrations. Contact: 402-471-6141.
MAY 16
Seminar — youth fishing instructor training, 2-6 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Registration recommended but not required. Contact: Larry Pape, larry.pape@nebraska.gov.
MAY 31
Hunting seasons close — spring shotgun turkey, spring archery turkey, spring youth shotgun turkey.
AUG. 1
Hunting season opens — squirrel.
SEPT. 1