Outdoors events, 4/11

Seminar — Explore Hunting, nine-week course designed for beginners, Saturdays through June 19, 10 a.m.-noon, Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St., 402-471-6141. Participants will be able to earn their firearm hunter and bowhunter education certificates. Ages 11 and up.

Shooting event — Precision Pistol Aggregate Matches for .22 and Centerfire, 1-7 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Also April 24, choose the date that works best for you. Shoot .22, centerfire or both matches. First entry is $20, second is $10, $5 discount for for advance registrations. Contact: 402-471-6141.