Outdoors events, 3/7

MONDAY
Archery event — winter archery leagues, Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Mondays through April 12. Cost: $45. Contact and registration: 402-471-6141 or outdoornebraska.gov/outdooredcenter.
Shooting event — winter firearm leagues for centerfire pistol, rimfire pistol and rimfire rifle; Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Mondays through April 12. Cost: $60, $5 team fee, $30 rimfire range ammo. Contact and registration: 402-471-6141 or outdoornebraska.gov/outdooredcenter.
SATURDAY
Shooting event — GSSF Indoor League Series, Match 1, 8 a.m.-noon, Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. First entry: $20. Contact and registration: 402-471-6141 or outdoornebraska.gov/outdooredcenter.
Seminar — Turkey decoy placement, 9-10 a.m., Facebook Live. Free. Contact: Julia Plugge, 402-471-6009 or Julia.Plugge@nebraska.gov.
MARCH 14
Hunting season closes — crow.
MARCH 15
Archery event — winter archery leagues, Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Mondays through April 12. Cost: $45. Contact and registration: 402-471-6141 or outdoornebraska.gov/outdooredcenter.
Shooting event — winter firearm leagues for centerfire pistol, rimfire pistol and rimfire rifle; Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Mondays through April 12. Cost: $60, $5 team fee, $30 rimfire range ammo. Contact and registration: 402-471-6141 or outdoornebraska.gov/outdooredcenter.
MARCH 16-17
Meeting — Nebraska Game and Parks Commission board of commissioners, Norfolk.
MARCH 22
Archery event — winter archery leagues, Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Mondays through April 12. Cost: $45. Contact and registration: 402-471-6141 or outdoornebraska.gov/outdooredcenter.
Shooting event — winter firearm leagues for centerfire pistol, rimfire pistol and rimfire rifle; Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Mondays through April 12. Cost: $60, $5 team fee, $30 rimfire range ammo. Contact and registration: 402-471-6141 or outdoornebraska.gov/outdooredcenter.
Shooting event — free and standard .22 pistol matches, 1-7 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Also March 27. Cost: $20 first entry, $10 second, $5 discount for advance registration. Contact: 402-471-6141 or outdoornebraska.gov/outdooredcenter.
MARCH 25
Hunting season opens — spring archery turkey.
MARCH 27
Shooting event — free and standard .22 pistol matches, 8 a.m.-noon, Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Also March 27. Cost: $20 first entry, $10 second, $5 discount for advance registration. Contact: 402-471-6141 or outdoornebraska.gov/outdooredcenter.
MARCH 29
Archery event — winter archery leagues, Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Mondays through April 12. Cost: $45. Contact and registration: 402-471-6141 or outdoornebraska.gov/outdooredcenter.
Shooting event — winter firearm leagues for centerfire pistol, rimfire pistol and rimfire rifle; Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Mondays through April 12. Cost: $60, $5 team fee, $30 rimfire range ammo. Contact and registration: 402-471-6141 or outdoornebraska.gov/outdooredcenter.
MARCH 30
Seminar — Let's Go Birding, 6-7 p.m., Zoom, an introducing to birding. Free. Contact: OLivia DaRugna, 402-471-5631 or Olivia.DaRugna@nebraska.gov.
APRIL 5
Hunting season closes — conservation order light goose, West and Rainwater Basin zones.
Archery event — winter archery leagues, Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Mondays through April 12. Cost: $45. Contact and registration: 402-471-6141 or outdoornebraska.gov/outdooredcenter.
Shooting event — winter firearm leagues for centerfire pistol, rimfire pistol and rimfire rifle; Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Mondays through April 12. Cost: $60, $5 team fee, $30 rimfire range ammo. Contact and registration: 402-471-6141 or outdoornebraska.gov/outdooredcenter.
APRIL 10
Hunting season opens — spring youth shotgun turkey.
APRIL 12
Archery event — winter archery leagues, Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Cost: $45. Contact and registration: 402-471-6141 or outdoornebraska.gov/outdooredcenter.
Shooting event — winter firearm leagues for centerfire pistol, rimfire pistol and rimfire rifle; Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Cost: $60, $5 team fee, $30 rimfire range ammo. Contact and registration: 402-471-6141 or outdoornebraska.gov/outdooredcenter.
APRIL 15
Hunting season closes — conservation order light goose, East Zone.
APRIL 17
Hunting season opens — spring shotgun turkey.
MAY 31
Hunting seasons close — spring shotgun turkey, spring archery turkey, spring youth shotgun turkey.
AUG. 1
Hunting season opens — squirrel.