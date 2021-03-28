Outdoors events, 3/28

MONDAY
Archery event — winter archery leagues, Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Mondays through April 12. Cost: $45. Contact and registration: 402-471-6141 or outdoornebraska.gov/outdooredcenter.
Shooting event — winter firearm leagues for centerfire pistol, rimfire pistol and rimfire rifle; Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Mondays through April 12. Cost: $60, $5 team fee, $30 rimfire range ammo. Contact and registration: 402-471-6141 or outdoornebraska.gov/outdooredcenter.
TUESDAY
Seminar — Let's Go Birding, 6-7 p.m., Zoom, an introducing to birding. Free. Contact: OLivia DaRugna, 402-471-5631 or Olivia.DaRugna@nebraska.gov.
APRIL 5
Hunting season closes — conservation order light goose, West and Rainwater Basin zones.
APRIL 10
Hunting season opens — spring youth shotgun turkey.
APRIL 12
Archery event — winter archery leagues, Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Cost: $45. Contact and registration: 402-471-6141 or outdoornebraska.gov/outdooredcenter.
Shooting event — winter firearm leagues for centerfire pistol, rimfire pistol and rimfire rifle; Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Cost: $60, $5 team fee, $30 rimfire range ammo. Contact and registration: 402-471-6141 or outdoornebraska.gov/outdooredcenter.
APRIL 15
Hunting season closes — conservation order light goose, East Zone.
APRIL 17
Hunting season opens — spring shotgun turkey.
MAY 31
Hunting seasons close — spring shotgun turkey, spring archery turkey, spring youth shotgun turkey.
AUG. 1
Hunting season opens — squirrel.
SEPT. 1
Hunting season opens — jackrabbit (west of U.S. 81 only), cottontail.
OCT. 23-24
Hunting season — youth pheasant, quail, partridge.