Outdoors events, 3/28

MONDAY

Archery event — winter archery leagues, Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Mondays through April 12. Cost: $45. Contact and registration: 402-471-6141 or outdoornebraska.gov/outdooredcenter.

Shooting event — winter firearm leagues for centerfire pistol, rimfire pistol and rimfire rifle; Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Mondays through April 12. Cost: $60, $5 team fee, $30 rimfire range ammo. Contact and registration: 402-471-6141 or outdoornebraska.gov/outdooredcenter.

TUESDAY

Seminar — Let's Go Birding, 6-7 p.m., Zoom, an introducing to birding. Free. Contact: OLivia DaRugna, 402-471-5631 or Olivia.DaRugna@nebraska.gov.

APRIL 5

Hunting season closes — conservation order light goose, West and Rainwater Basin zones.