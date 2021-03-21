 Skip to main content
Outdoors events, 3/21
Outdoors events, 3/21

MONDAY

Archery event — winter archery leagues, Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Mondays through April 12. Cost: $45. Contact and registration: 402-471-6141 or outdoornebraska.gov/outdooredcenter.

Shooting event — winter firearm leagues for centerfire pistol, rimfire pistol and rimfire rifle; Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Mondays through April 12. Cost: $60, $5 team fee, $30 rimfire range ammo. Contact and registration: 402-471-6141 or outdoornebraska.gov/outdooredcenter.

Shooting event — free and standard .22 pistol matches, 1-7 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Also March 27. Cost: $20 first entry, $10 second, $5 discount for advance registration. Contact: 402-471-6141 or outdoornebraska.gov/outdooredcenter.

THURSDAY

Hunting season opens — spring archery turkey.

SATURDAY

Shooting event — free and standard .22 pistol matches, 8 a.m.-noon, Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Also March 27. Cost: $20 first entry, $10 second, $5 discount for advance registration. Contact: 402-471-6141 or outdoornebraska.gov/outdooredcenter.

MARCH 29

Archery event — winter archery leagues, Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Mondays through April 12. Cost: $45. Contact and registration: 402-471-6141 or outdoornebraska.gov/outdooredcenter.

Shooting event — winter firearm leagues for centerfire pistol, rimfire pistol and rimfire rifle; Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Mondays through April 12. Cost: $60, $5 team fee, $30 rimfire range ammo. Contact and registration: 402-471-6141 or outdoornebraska.gov/outdooredcenter.

MARCH 30

Seminar — Let's Go Birding, 6-7 p.m., Zoom, an introducing to birding. Free. Contact: OLivia DaRugna, 402-471-5631 or Olivia.DaRugna@nebraska.gov.

APRIL 5

Hunting season closes — conservation order light goose, West and Rainwater Basin zones.

Archery event — winter archery leagues, Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Mondays through April 12. Cost: $45. Contact and registration: 402-471-6141 or outdoornebraska.gov/outdooredcenter.

Shooting event — winter firearm leagues for centerfire pistol, rimfire pistol and rimfire rifle; Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Mondays through April 12. Cost: $60, $5 team fee, $30 rimfire range ammo. Contact and registration: 402-471-6141 or outdoornebraska.gov/outdooredcenter.

APRIL 10

Hunting season opens — spring youth shotgun turkey.

APRIL 12

Archery event — winter archery leagues, Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Cost: $45. Contact and registration: 402-471-6141 or outdoornebraska.gov/outdooredcenter.

Shooting event — winter firearm leagues for centerfire pistol, rimfire pistol and rimfire rifle; Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Cost: $60, $5 team fee, $30 rimfire range ammo. Contact and registration: 402-471-6141 or outdoornebraska.gov/outdooredcenter.

APRIL 15

Hunting season closes — conservation order light goose, East Zone.

APRIL 17

Hunting season opens — spring shotgun turkey.

MAY 31

Hunting seasons close — spring shotgun turkey, spring archery turkey, spring youth shotgun turkey.

AUG. 1

Hunting season opens — squirrel.

SEPT. 1

Hunting season opens — jackrabbit (west of U.S. 81 only), cottontail.

OCT. 23-24

Hunting season — youth pheasant, quail, partridge.

