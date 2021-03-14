Outdoors events, 3/14

Shooting event — winter firearm leagues for centerfire pistol, rimfire pistol and rimfire rifle; Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Mondays through April 12. Cost: $60, $5 team fee, $30 rimfire range ammo. Contact and registration: 402-471-6141 or outdoornebraska.gov/outdooredcenter.

Shooting event — free and standard .22 pistol matches, 1-7 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Also March 27. Cost: $20 first entry, $10 second, $5 discount for advance registration. Contact: 402-471-6141 or outdoornebraska.gov/outdooredcenter.

MARCH 25

Hunting season opens — spring archery turkey.

MARCH 27