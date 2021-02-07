Outdoors events, 2/7

SUNDAY
Hunting seasons close — dark goose, East, Niorbara, Panhandle and Platte River units; white-fronted goose; regular light goose.
MONDAY
Hunting season opens — conservation order light goose, East, West and Rainwater Basin zones.
TUESDAY
Shooting event — umbrella match for handguns, 1-7 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Shooters can compete in up to four divisions: stock, unlimited, single stack/revolver and rimfire. Entry fees: $20 for first division. $10 for second, $5 each for third and fourth. Contact: 402-471-6141. Also on Feb. 13.
THURSDAY
Shooting event — bouquet match for rifles, 1-7 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Shooters can compete in up to three divisions: iron-sight rimfire, optical-sight rimfire and centerfire. Entry fees: $20 for first division. $10 for second, $5 for third. Contact: 402-471-6141. Also on Feb. 14.
SATURDAY
Shooting event — umbrella match for handguns, 8 a.m.-noon, Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Shooters can compete in up to four divisions: stock, unlimited, single stack/revolver and rimfire. Entry fees: $20 for first division. $10 for second, $5 each for third and fourth. Contact: 402-471-6141.
FEB. 14
Shooting event — bouquet match for rifles, 8 a.m.-noon, Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Shooters can compete in up to three divisions: iron-sight rimfire, optical-sight rimfire and centerfire. Entry fees: $20 for first division. $10 for second, $5 for third. Contact: 402-471-6141.
FEB. 28
Hunting seasons close — cottontail, jackrabbit.
MARCH 14
Hunting season closes — crow.
APRIL 5
Hunting season closes — conservation order light goose, West and Rainwater Basin zones.
APRIL 15