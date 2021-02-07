 Skip to main content
Outdoors events, 2/7
Outdoors events, 2/7

Outdoors logo fishing

SUNDAY

Hunting seasons close — dark goose, East, Niorbara, Panhandle and Platte River units; white-fronted goose; regular light goose.

MONDAY

Hunting season opens — conservation order light goose, East, West and Rainwater Basin zones.

TUESDAY

Shooting event — umbrella match for handguns, 1-7 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Shooters can compete in up to four divisions: stock, unlimited, single stack/revolver and rimfire. Entry fees: $20 for first division. $10 for second, $5 each for third and fourth. Contact: 402-471-6141. Also on Feb. 13.

THURSDAY

Shooting event — bouquet match for rifles, 1-7 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Shooters can compete in up to three divisions: iron-sight rimfire, optical-sight rimfire and centerfire. Entry fees: $20 for first division. $10 for second, $5 for third. Contact: 402-471-6141. Also on Feb. 14.

SATURDAY

Shooting event — umbrella match for handguns, 8 a.m.-noon, Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Shooters can compete in up to four divisions: stock, unlimited, single stack/revolver and rimfire. Entry fees: $20 for first division. $10 for second, $5 each for third and fourth. Contact: 402-471-6141.

FEB. 14

Shooting event — bouquet match for rifles, 8 a.m.-noon, Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Shooters can compete in up to three divisions: iron-sight rimfire, optical-sight rimfire and centerfire. Entry fees: $20 for first division. $10 for second, $5 for third. Contact: 402-471-6141.

FEB. 28

Hunting seasons close — cottontail, jackrabbit.

MARCH 14

Hunting season closes — crow.

APRIL 5

Hunting season closes — conservation order light goose, West and Rainwater Basin zones.

APRIL 15

Hunting season closes — conservation order light goose, East Zone.

