Outdoors events, 2/21 Lincoln Journal Star Feb 21, 2021 22 min ago Comments {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lincoln Journal Star FEB. 28Hunting seasons close — cottontail, jackrabbit.MARCH 14Hunting season closes — crow.APRIL 5Hunting season closes — conservation order light goose, West and Rainwater Basin zones.APRIL 15Hunting season closes — conservation order light goose, East Zone. View Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Fishing Hunting Camping Shooting Sports Trapshooting Archery Birdwatching Outdoors Calendar Recreation-outdoors Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story