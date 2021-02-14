Outdoors events, 2/14

SUNDAY
Shooting event — bouquet match for rifles, 8 a.m.-noon, Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Shooters can compete in up to three divisions: iron-sight rimfire, optical-sight rimfire and centerfire. Entry fees: $20 for first division. $10 for second, $5 for third. Contact: 402-471-6141.
FEB. 28
Hunting seasons close — cottontail, jackrabbit.
MARCH 14
Hunting season closes — crow.
APRIL 5
Hunting season closes — conservation order light goose, West and Rainwater Basin zones.
APRIL 15
Hunting season closes — conservation order light goose, East Zone.