Outdoors events, 12/20

TUESDAY
Hunting seasons close — duck and coot, Zone 1; bighorn sheep.
DEC. 31
Hunting seasons close — archery deer, muzzleloader deer, archery antelope.
Fishing season closes — archery, underwater spearfishing.
JAN. 1
Hunting season opens — antlerless late season deer.
JAN. 5
Hunting season closes — duck and coot, Zone 3, Low Plains and High Plains.
JAN. 6
Hunting seasons open — duck and coot, Zone 2, High Plains; Zone 3, High Plains.
JAN. 13
Hunting season opens — crow.
JAN. 15
Hunting seasons close — antlerless late season deer; antlerless elk; dark goose, North Central Unit.
JAN. 16
Hunting season opens — white-fronted goose.
JAN. 27
Hunting seasons close — duck and coot, Zone 2, High Plains; Zone 3, High Plains.
JAN. 31
Hunting seasons close — late doe/fawn antelope, fall youth archery turkey, fall archery turkey, fall youth shotgun turkey, fall shotgun turkey, squirrel, prairie grouse, pheasant, quail, partridge.
FEB. 7
Hunting seasons close — dark goose, East, Niorbara, Panhandle and Platte River units; white-fronted goose; regular light goose.
FEB. 8
Hunting season opens — conservation order light goose, East, West and Rainwater Basin zones.
FEB. 28
Hunting seasons close — cottontail, jackrabbit.
MARCH 14
Hunting season closes — crow.
APRIL 5
Hunting season closes — conservation order light goose, West and Rainwater Basin zones.
APRIL 15
Hunting season closes — conservation order light goose, East Zone.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!