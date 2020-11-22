 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Outdoors events, 11/22
View Comments
agate

Outdoors events, 11/22

{{featured_button_text}}
Outdoors logo fishing

SUNDAY

Hunting season closes — firearm deer.

TUESDAY

Workshop — Hunting Happy Hour: Muzzleloader Deer Hunting, 7-8 p.m., free online workshop for those will limited or no hunting experience. Register: http://outdoornebraska.gov/workshops.

DEC. 1

Hunting seasons open — muzzleloader deer, antlerless elk, bighorn sheep.

DEC. 6

Hunting season closes — white-fronted goose.

DEC. 15

Hunting seasons close — duck and coot, Zone 2, Low Plains and High Plains, and Zone 4; crow.

DEC. 16

Hunting season closes — snipe.

DEC. 22

Hunting seasons close — duck and coot, Zone 1; bighorn sheep.

DEC. 31

Hunting seasons close — archery deer, muzzleloader deer, archery antelope.

Fishing season closes — archery, underwater spearfishing.

JAN. 1

Hunting season opens — antlerless late season deer.

JAN. 5

Hunting season closes — duck and coot, Zone 3, Low Plains and High Plains.

JAN. 6

Hunting seasons open — duck and coot, Zone 2, High Plains; Zone 3, High Plains.

JAN. 13

Hunting season opens — crow.

JAN. 15

Hunting seasons close — antlerless late season deer; antlerless elk; dark goose, North Central Unit.

JAN. 16

Hunting season opens — white-fronted goose.

JAN. 27

Hunting seasons close — duck and coot, Zone 2, High Plains; Zone 3, High Plains.

JAN. 31

Hunting seasons close — late doe/fawn antelope, fall youth archery turkey, fall archery turkey, fall youth shotgun turkey, fall shotgun turkey, squirrel, prairie grouse, pheasant, quail, partridge.

FEB. 7

Hunting seasons close — dark goose, East, Niorbara, Panhandle and Platte River units; white-fronted goose; regular light goose.

FEB. 8

Hunting season opens — conservation order light goose, East, West and Rainwater Basin zones.

FEB. 28

Hunting seasons close — cottontail, jackrabbit.

MARCH 14

Hunting season closes — crow.

APRIL 5

Hunting season closes — conservation order light goose, West and Rainwater Basin zones.

APRIL 15

Hunting season closes — conservation order light goose, East Zone.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

The most dog-friendly national parks in the U.S.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News