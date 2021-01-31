Outdoors events, 1/31

Shooting event — bouquet match for rifles, 1-7 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Shooters can compete in up to three divisions: iron-sight rimfire, optical-sight rimfire and centerfire. Entry fees: $20 for first division. $10 for second, $5 for third. Contact: 402-471-6141. Also on Feb. 14.

FEB. 13

Shooting event — umbrella match for handguns, 8 a.m.-noon, Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Shooters can compete in up to four divisions: stock, unlimited, single stack/revolver and rimfire. Entry fees: $20 for first division. $10 for second, $5 each for third and fourth. Contact: 402-471-6141.

FEB. 14

Shooting event — bouquet match for rifles, 8 a.m.-noon, Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Shooters can compete in up to three divisions: iron-sight rimfire, optical-sight rimfire and centerfire. Entry fees: $20 for first division. $10 for second, $5 for third. Contact: 402-471-6141.

FEB. 28