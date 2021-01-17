Outdoors events, 1/17

JAN. 27
Hunting seasons close — duck and coot, Zone 2, High Plains; Zone 3, High Plains.
JAN. 31
Hunting seasons close — Nebraska resident whitetail River Antlerless area (extended season), late doe/fawn antelope, fall youth archery turkey, fall archery turkey, fall youth shotgun turkey, fall shotgun turkey, squirrel, prairie grouse, pheasant, quail, partridge.
FEB. 7
Hunting seasons close — dark goose, East, Niorbara, Panhandle and Platte River units; white-fronted goose; regular light goose.
FEB. 8
Hunting season opens — conservation order light goose, East, West and Rainwater Basin zones.
FEB. 28
Hunting seasons close — cottontail, jackrabbit.
MARCH 14
Hunting season closes — crow.