Outdoors events, 1/17
Outdoors events, 1/17

Outdoors logo fishing

JAN. 27

Hunting seasons close — duck and coot, Zone 2, High Plains; Zone 3, High Plains.

JAN. 31

Hunting seasons close — Nebraska resident whitetail River Antlerless area (extended season), late doe/fawn antelope, fall youth archery turkey, fall archery turkey, fall youth shotgun turkey, fall shotgun turkey, squirrel, prairie grouse, pheasant, quail, partridge.

FEB. 7

Hunting seasons close — dark goose, East, Niorbara, Panhandle and Platte River units; white-fronted goose; regular light goose.

FEB. 8

Hunting season opens — conservation order light goose, East, West and Rainwater Basin zones.

FEB. 28

Hunting seasons close — cottontail, jackrabbit.

MARCH 14

Hunting season closes — crow.

APRIL 5

Hunting season closes — conservation order light goose, West and Rainwater Basin zones.

APRIL 15

Hunting season closes — conservation order light goose, East Zone.

