Stargazing — Nebraska Star Party, 9-11:30 p.m., Eugene T. Mahoney State Park. Meet behind the golf shack. Telescopes will be provided. Bring camp chairs or blankets. State park entry permit required. Rain date: Sept. 23.

Shooting event — Nebraska Youth Smallbore Silhouette Invitational, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Pressey Wildlife Management Area near Broken Bow. Open to youths 11 and up who have not yet graduated from high school; proof of completing Hunter Education required. Individual and team competitions. Information and registration: https://tinyurl.com/mr39ps5a.