Outdoors calendar, 9/25

TUESDAY

Shooting event — GSSF Indoor League Series, Match 2, also Saturday, Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Indoor competition for Glock handguns in stock, unlimited, pocket and rimfire divisions; must compete in two of three matches in September, October and November. Check in 1-6:30 p.m. Fees, information, registration: https://bit.ly/3C76MNI.

THURSDAY

Seminar — First Shots: Pistol, an introduction to firearms in individual and group training, 6-8 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Closed-neck shirts and closed-toe shoes encouraged. Anyone 18 or younger must be accompanied by parent or guardian. Cost: $10. Register: https://bit.ly/3BdhBO0.

SATURDAY

Shooting event — GSSF Indoor League Series, Match 2, also Tuesday, Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Indoor competition for Glock handguns in stock, unlimited, pocket and rimfire divisions; must compete in two of three matches in September, October and November. Check in 1-6:30 p.m. Fees, information, registration: https://bit.ly/3C76MNI.

OCT. 2

Hunting season opens — youth waterfowl, Zone 2.

Hunting season closes — muzzleloader antelope.

OCT. 3

Hunting season closes — youth waterfowl, Zone 2.

OCT. 8

Hunting seasons open — firearm antelope, woodcock.

OCT. 9

Hunting seasons opens — statewide white-fronted goose, statewide light goose; duck and coot, Zone 2 (Low and High Plains); youth waterfowl (Zone 1).

Bird-watching event — The Big Sit, 7 a.m.-2 p.m., Holmes Lake, south side of lake. Help count as many birds as possible from one spot. Free. More information: https://bit.ly/3UvBTKd.

OCT. 10

Hunting season closes — youth waterfowl, Zone 1

OCT. 11

Hunting season opens — dark goose, north central unit.

OCT. 15

Hunting season opens — crow.

OCT. 16

Hunting season opens — duck and coot, Zone 1; youth waterfowl, Zone 3.

OCT. 17

Hunting season closes — youth waterfowl, Zone 3.

OCT. 22-23

Hunting seasons — youth pheasant, quail and partridge.

OCT. 23

Hunting season opens — duck and coot, Zone 3; youth waterfowl, Zone 4.

Hunting season closes — firearm antelope.

OCT. 24

Hunting season closes — youth waterfowl, Zone 4.

OCT. 28

Hunting seasons open — dark goose, Platte River and Niobrara units.

OCT. 29

Hunting seasons open — pheasant, quail and partridge.

OCT. 30

Hunting seasons close — mourning, white-winged and Eurasian-collared dove.

Hunting season opens — duck and coot, Zone 4.

OCT. 31

Hunting seasons close — archery bull elk, firearm bull elk, early antlerless elk, Virginia opossum.

NOV. 1

Hunting seasons open — late antlerless elk, late season doe/fawn antelope.

Trapping seasons open — river otter (through Feb. 28 or 75 harvested statewide), muskrat, beaver.

Hunting and trapping seasons open — badger, mink, bobcat, Virginia opossum, long-tailed weasel, red and gray fox.

NOV. 5-7

Hunting season — special landowner deer.

NOV. 9

Hunting season closes — Virginia and sora rail.

NOV. 12

Hunting season opens — November firearm deer.

NOV. 20

Hunting season closes — November firearm deer.

NOV. 21

Hunting season closes — woodcock.

NOV. 29

Hunting season opens — bighorn sheep.

DEC. 1

Hunting season opens — muzzleloader deer.

DEC. 9

Hunting season closes — statewide white-fronted goose.

DEC. 15

Hunting season closes — crow.

DEC. 16

Hunting season closes — snipe.

DEC. 21

Hunting season closes — duck and coot, Zone 2 (Low and High Plains).

DEC. 22

Hunting season closes — bighorn sheep.

DEC. 28

Hunting season closes — duck and coot, Zone 1.

DEC. 31

Hunting season closes— archery deer, muzzleloader deer, archery antelope.

JAN. 4

Hunting seasons close — duck and coot, Zone 3 and Zone 4.

JAN. 5

Hunting season opens — duck and coot, Zone 2 (High Plains) and Zone 3.

Hunting seasons close — statewide light goose.

JAN. 11

Hunting season closes — duck and coot, Zone 4.

JAN. 13

Hunting season opens — crow.

JAN. 25

Hunting seasons open — statewide white-fronted goose, statewide light goose.

JAN. 26

Hunting season closes — duck and coot, Zone 3.

JAN. 31

Hunting seasons close — fall turkey, late antlerless elk, late season doe/fawn antelope, squirrel, prairie grouse, pheasant, quail and partridge.

FEB. 9

Hunting seasons close — dark goose, North Platte and Niobrara units; statewide white-fronted goose, statewide light goose.

FEB. 10

Hunting season opens — light goose conservation order, East, Rainwater Basin and West zones.

FEB. 28

Hunting seasons close — cottontail, jackrabbit (only west of U.S. 81).

Trapping season closes — river otter (closes earlier if 75 are harvested first).

Hunting and trapping seasons close — badger, mink, bobcat, Virginia opossum, long-tailed weasel, red and gray fox.

MARCH 14

Hunting season closes — crow.

MARCH 31

Trapping seasons close — muskrat, beaver.

APRIL 5

Hunting seasons close — light goose conservation order, Rainwater Basin and West zones.

APRIL 15

Hunting season closes — light goose conservation order, East Zone.