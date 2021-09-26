Outdoors calendar, 9/25

OCT. 3

Hunting season closes — muzzleloader antelope.

OCT. 6

Workshop — Learn to Hunt Waterfowl: Ducks, 7-8 p.m. on the Hunt Nebraska Facebook page. Learn hunting strategies, equipment, permit requirements and more. Ideal for adults and families. Free. More information: https://fb.me/e/17OXAINay.

OCT. 9

Hunting season opens — firearm antelope.

OCT. 10

Birdwatching event — The Big Sit, 7 a.m.-1 p.m., Lincoln Saline Wetlands Nature Center, 570 W. Industrial Lake Drive. Help count as many birds as possible from one spot. Participants are encouraged to wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Free. More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/280334570564985.

OCT. 13