Outdoors calendar, 9/12

WEDNESDAY
Hunting season opens — fall turkey.
SATURDAY
Hunting season opens — muzzleloader antelope.
SEPT. 21
Hunting season opens — firearm bull elk.
SEPT. 25
Shooting event — Nebraska Youth Smoothbore Silhoutte Invitational, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Pressey Wildlife Management Area, Oconto. Free competition for youths 11 and older who have not graduated high school and have completed hunter education (proof required). Competitors will be divided by age, rifle weight, sight and experience. Trophies and medals for winners in each class. For more info or to register, contact Matthew Haumont, 308-872-2348 or nebraskasilhoutte@gmail.com.
Workshop — Fall Fungi Foraging, 9 a.m.-noon, Indian Cave State Park near Shubert. Learn about fungi in Nebraska, plus a guided hike to look for fungi. Free. More info: monica.macoubrie@nebraska.gov. Register at https://bit.ly/3y0QKj3.
OCT. 3
Hunting season closes — muzzleloader antelope.
OCT. 6
Workshop — Learn to Hunt Waterfowl: Ducks, 7-8 p.m. on the Hunt Nebraska Facebook page. Learn hunting strategies, equipment, permit requirements and more. Ideal for adults and families. Free. More information: https://fb.me/e/17OXAINay.
OCT. 9
Hunting season opens — firearm antelope.
OCT. 10
Birdwatching event — The Big Sit, 7 a.m.-1 p.m., Lincoln Saline Wetlands Nature Center, 570 W. Industrial Lake Drive. Help count as many birds as possible from one spot. Participants are encouraged to wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Free. More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/280334570564985.
OCT. 13
Workshop — Learn to Hunt Waterfowl: Goose, 7-8 p.m. on the Hunt Nebraska Facebook page. Learn hunting strategies, equipment, permit requirements and more. Ideal for adults and families. Free. More information: https://fb.me/e/JUegTZHp.
OCT. 23-24
Hunting season — youth pheasant, quail, partridge.
OCT. 24
Hunting season closes — firearm antelope.
OCT. 30
Hunting seasons open — pheasant, quail and partridge.
OCT. 31
Hunting seasons close — archery bull elk, firearm bull elk, early antlerless elk.
NOV. 1
Hunting season opens — late antlerless elk; late season doe/fawn antelope.
NOV. 13
Hunting season opens — firearm deer.
NOV. 21
Hunting season closes — firearm deer.
NOV. 29
Hunting season opens — bighorn sheep.
DEC. 1
Hunting season opens — muzzleloader deer.
DEC. 22
Hunting season closes — bighorn sheep.
DEC. 31
Hunting seasons close — archery deer, muzzleloader deer; archery antelope.
JAN. 1
Hunting season opens — late season antlerless deer.
JAN. 16
Hunting season closes — late season antlerless deer.
JAN. 31
Hunting season closes — fall turkey; late season doe/fawn antelope; grouse; pheasant, quail and partridge; squirrel.
FEB. 28
Hunting seasons close — cottontail and jackrabbit.