THURSDAY

Seminar — First Shots: Pistol, an introduction to firearms in individual and group training, 6-8 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Closed-neck shirts and closed-toe shoes encouraged. Anyone 18 or younger must be accompanied by parent or guardian. Cost: $10. Register: https://bit.ly/3GxO309.

AUG. 15

Hunting season begins — bullfrog (east of U.S. 81).

AUG. 17Seminar — Second Shots: Pistol, 6-9 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Recommended prerequisite: First Shots. Bring your own eye and ear protection. If you bring your own pistol, bring 50 rounds of ammo for it. Ages 16 and above; students under 18 must be accompanied by legal guardian or parent. Cost: $50. Register: https://bit.ly/3sAxYzk.

AUG. 20Hunting season begins — archery antelope.

