THURSDAY

Seminar — First Shots: Pistol, an introduction to firearms in individual and group training, 6-8 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Closed-neck shirts and closed-toe shoes encouraged. Anyone 18 or younger must be accompanied by parent or guardian. Cost: $10. Register: https://bit.ly/3GxO309.

FRIDAY

Hunting seasons begin — archery deer, archery bull elk, antlerless only season choice deer, youth deer, limited landowner deer, cottontail, jackrabbit (west of U.S. 81 only), prairie grouse, mourning and white-winged doves, snipe, Virginia and sora rail.

SEPT. 16

Hunting season begins — muzzleloader antelope.

SEPT. 20

Hunting season ends — private land antlerless elk.

SEPT. 21

Hunting season begins — firearm bull elk.

SEPT. 22

Stargazing — Nebraska Star Party, 9-11:30 p.m., Eugene T. Mahoney State Park. Meet behind the golf shack. Telescopes will be provided. Bring camp chairs or blankets. State park entry permit required. Rain date: Sept. 23.

SEPT. 30

Shooting event — Nebraska Youth Smallbore Silhouette Invitational, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Pressey Wildlife Management Area near Broken Bow. Open to youths 11 and up who have not yet graduated from high school; proof of completing Hunter Education required. Individual and team competitions. Information and registration: https://tinyurl.com/mr39ps5a.

OCT. 1

Hunting season begins — fall turkey.

Hunting season ends — muzzleloader antelope.

Fishing season begins — snagging paddlefish.

OCT. 7

Hunting season begins — woodcock.

OCT. 14

Hunting season begins — firearm antelope.

OCT. 21-22

Hunting season — youth pheasant, quail and partridge.

OCT. 28

Hunting seasons begin — pheasant, quail, partridge.

OCT. 29

Hunting season ends — firearm antelope.

OCT. 30

Hunting season ends — mourning and white-winged doves.

OCT. 31

Hunting seasons end — archery bull elk, firearm bull elk, early general antlerless elk, bullfrog (east of U.S. 81).

Fishing season ends — snagging paddlefish.

NOV. 1

Hunting season begins — late general antlerless elk, late season doe/fawn antelope.

NOV. 4

Hunting season begins — special landowner deer.

NOV. 6

Hunting season ends — special landowner deer.

NOV. 9

Hunting season ends — Virginia and sora rail.

NOV. 11

Hunting season begins — firearm deer.

NOV. 19

Hunting season ends — firearm deer.

NOV. 20

Hunting season ends — woodcock.

NOV. 28

Hunting season begins — bighorn sheep.

NOV. 30

Hunting season ends — fall turkey.

DEC. 1

Hunting season begins — muzzleloader deer.

DEC. 16

Hunting season ends — snipe.

DEC. 22

Hunting season ends — bighorn sheep

DEC. 31

Hunting seasons end — archery deer, muzzleloader deer, archery antelope.

Fishing seasons end — all underwater game fish spearfishing.

JAN. 1

Hunting season begins — late antlerless only firearm deer, river late antlerless firearm deer.

JAN. 15

Hunting seasons end — late antlerless only firearm deer, antlerless only season choice deer, youth deer, limited landowner deer.

JAN. 31

Hunting seasons end — river late antlerless firearm deer, general late antlerless elk, late doe/fawn antelope, squirrel, prairie grouse, pheasant, quail, partridge.

FEB. 29

Hunting season ends — cottontail and jackrabbit.