Outdoors calendar, 8/22

Shooting event — Nebraska Youth Smoothbore Silhoutte Invitational, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Pressey Wildlife Management Area, Oconto. Free competition for youths 11 and older who have not graduated high school and have completed hunter education (proof required). Competitors will be divided by age, rifle weight, sight and experience. Trophies and medals for winners in each class. For more info or to register, contact Matthew Haumont, 308-872-2348 or nebraskasilhoutte@gmail.com.