Outdoors calendar, 7/25

Seminar — Second Shots: Pistol, 6-9 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Builds on lessons from First Shots course, which is a prerequisite (call 402-471-6141 if you wish to skip First Shots). Bring your own eye and ear protection. If you bring your own pistol, bring 50 rounds of ammo for it. Students 18 and under must be accompanied by legal guardian or parent. Cost: $75. Register: https://bit.ly/3r1leQ8.