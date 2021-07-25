Outdoors calendar, 7/25

AUG. 1
Hunting seasons open — early antlerless elk; squirrel.
AUG. 4
Fishing event — Community Fishing Night, Holmes Lake, 6-8 p.m. Look for the Family Fishing Trailer; free loaner rods and reels, bait and fishing instruction are available. Participants 16 and older need a fishing license.
AUG. 5
Seminar — First Shots: Pistol, 6-8 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Introductory course to firearms, small group setting for 16-year-olds and older. Equipment provided. Cost: $10. Register: https://bit.ly/3wBQdDr. Contact: 402-471-6141.
AUG. 12
AUG. 19
Seminar — Second Shots: Pistol, 6-9 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Builds on lessons from First Shots course, which is a prerequisite (call 402-471-6141 if you wish to skip First Shots). Bring your own eye and ear protection. If you bring your own pistol, bring 50 rounds of ammo for it. Students 18 and under must be accompanied by legal guardian or parent. Cost: $75. Register: https://bit.ly/3r1leQ8.
AUG. 20
Hunting season opens — archery antelope.
AUG. 26
SEPT. 1
Hunting seasons open — archery deer; archery bull elk; jackrabbit (west of U.S. 81 only), cottontail; grouse.
SEPT. 15
Hunting season opens — fall turkey.
SEPT. 18
Hunting season opens — muzzleloader antelope.
SEPT. 21
Hunting season opens — firearm bull elk.
OCT. 3
Hunting season closes — muzzleloader antelope.
OCT. 9
Hunting season opens — firearm antelope.
OCT. 23-24
Hunting season — youth pheasant, quail, partridge.
OCT. 24
Hunting season closes — firearm antelope.
OCT. 30
Hunting seasons open — pheasant, quail and partridge.
OCT. 31
Hunting seasons close — archery bull elk, firearm bull elk, early antlerless elk.
NOV. 1
Hunting season opens — late antlerless elk; late season doe/fawn antelope.
NOV. 13
Hunting season opens — firearm deer.
NOV. 21
Hunting season closes — firearm deer.
NOV. 30
Hunting season opens — bighorn sheep.
DEC. 1
Hunting season opens — muzzleloader deer.
DEC. 22
Hunting season closes — bighorn sheep.
DEC. 31
Hunting seasons close — archery deer, muzzleloader deer; archery antelope.
JAN. 1
Hunting season opens — late season antlerless deer.
JAN. 16
Hunting season closes — late season antlerless deer.
JAN. 31
Hunting season closes — fall turkey; late season doe/fawn antelope; grouse; pheasant, quail and partridge; squirrel.
FEB. 28
Hunting seasons close — cottontail and jackrabbit.