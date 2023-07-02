WEDNESDAY

Fishing event — Community Fishing Night, Holmes Lake, 6-8 p.m. Look for the Family Fishing Trailer; free loaner rods and reels, bait and fishing instruction are available. Participants 16 and older need a fishing license.

Kayaking — Beyond BOW: Introduction to Kayaking, 3-5 p.m., Louisville State Recreation Area, Lake No. 2. Certified Nebraska Game and Parks Commission instructors will teach you kayaking basics. Class limited to 10 women. Equipment provided, but you can bring your own kayak and life jacket. Cost: $15. Valid state park entry permit required. More info: 402-234-6855.

THURSDAY

Seminar — First Shots: Pistol, an introduction to firearms in individual and group training, 6-8 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Closed-neck shirts and closed-toe shoes encouraged. Anyone 18 or younger must be accompanied by parent or guardian. Cost: $10. Register: https://bit.ly/3GxO309.

JULY 12

Fishing event — Community Fishing Night, Bowling Lake, 6-8 p.m. Look for the Family Fishing Trailer; free loaner rods and reels, bait and fishing instruction are available. Participants 16 and older need a fishing license.

Fishing event — Discover Fly Fishing, Bowling Lake, 6-8 p.m. Free. Look for the Family Fishing Trailer.

JULY 13

Seminar — First Shots: Pistol, an introduction to firearms in individual and group training, 6-8 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Closed-neck shirts and closed-toe shoes encouraged. Anyone 18 or younger must be accompanied by parent or guardian. Cost: $10. Register: https://bit.ly/3GxO309.

JULY 19

Fishing event — Discover Fly Fishing, Bowling Lake, 6-8 p.m. Free. Look for the Family Fishing Trailer. — Learn to fish from a kayak, Conestoga Lake State Recreation Area, northwest entrance, 6-9 p.m. Kayaks and equipment provided; you can also bring your own. Valid state park permit required for entry. Cost: $15. Limited to 10 people. Information: 402-796-2362.

JULY 20

Seminar — Second Shots: Pistol, 6-9 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Recommended prerequisite: First Shots. Bring your own eye and ear protection. If you bring your own pistol, bring 50 rounds of ammo for it. Ages 16 and above; students under 18 must be accompanied by legal guardian or parent. Cost: $50. Register: https://bit.ly/3sAxYzk.

JULY 27

Seminar — First Shots: Pistol, an introduction to firearms in individual and group training, 6-8 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Closed-neck shirts and closed-toe shoes encouraged. Anyone 18 or younger must be accompanied by parent or guardian. Cost: $10. Register: https://bit.ly/3GxO309.

JULY 28

Stargazing — Nebraska Star Party, 9-11:30 p.m., Eugene T. Mahoney State Park. Meet behind the golf shack. Telescopes will be provided. Bring camp chairs or blankets. State park entry permit required. Rain date: July 29.

AUG. 1

Hunting season begins — early antlerless elk, early general antlerless elk, private land antlerless elk, squirrel.

AUG. 2

Fishing event — Community Fishing Night, Holmes Lake, 6-8 p.m. Look for the Family Fishing Trailer; free loaner rods and reels, bait and fishing instruction are available. Participants 16 and older need a fishing license.

AUG. 3

Seminar — First Shots: Pistol, an introduction to firearms in individual and group training, 6-8 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Closed-neck shirts and closed-toe shoes encouraged. Anyone 18 or younger must be accompanied by parent or guardian. Cost: $10. Register: https://bit.ly/3GxO309.

AUG. 10

Seminar — First Shots: Pistol, an introduction to firearms in individual and group training, 6-8 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Closed-neck shirts and closed-toe shoes encouraged. Anyone 18 or younger must be accompanied by parent or guardian. Cost: $10. Register: https://bit.ly/3GxO309.

AUG. 15

Hunting season begins — bullfrog (east of U.S. 81).

AUG. 17

Seminar — Second Shots: Pistol, 6-9 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Recommended prerequisite: First Shots. Bring your own eye and ear protection. If you bring your own pistol, bring 50 rounds of ammo for it. Ages 16 and above; students under 18 must be accompanied by legal guardian or parent. Cost: $50. Register: https://bit.ly/3sAxYzk.

AUG. 20

Hunting season begins — archery antelope.

AUG. 24

Seminar — First Shots: Pistol, an introduction to firearms in individual and group training, 6-8 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Closed-neck shirts and closed-toe shoes encouraged. Anyone 18 or younger must be accompanied by parent or guardian. Cost: $10. Register: https://bit.ly/3GxO309.

AUG. 25

Stargazing — Nebraska Star Party, 9-11:30 p.m., Eugene T. Mahoney State Park. Meet behind the golf shack. Telescopes will be provided. Bring camp chairs or blankets. State park entry permit required. Rain date: Aug. 26.

AUG. 31

Seminar — First Shots: Pistol, an introduction to firearms in individual and group training, 6-8 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Closed-neck shirts and closed-toe shoes encouraged. Anyone 18 or younger must be accompanied by parent or guardian. Cost: $10. Register: https://bit.ly/3GxO309.

SEPT. 1

Hunting seasons begin — archery deer, archery bull elk, antlerless only season choice deer, youth deer, limited landowner deer, cottontail, jackrabbit (west of U.S. 81 only), prairie grouse, mourning and white-winged doves, snipe, Virginia and sora rail.

SEPT. 16

Hunting season begins — muzzleloader antelope.

SEPT. 20

Hunting season ends — private land antlerless elk.

SEPT. 21

Hunting season begins — firearm bull elk.

SEPT. 22

Stargazing — Nebraska Star Party, 9-11:30 p.m., Eugene T. Mahoney State Park. Meet behind the golf shack. Telescopes will be provided. Bring camp chairs or blankets. State park entry permit required. Rain date: Sept. 23.

OCT. 1

Hunting season begins — fall turkey.

Hunting season ends — muzzleloader antelope.

Fishing season begins — snagging paddlefish.

OCT. 7

Hunting season begins — woodcock.

OCT. 14

Hunting season begins — firearm antelope.

OCT. 21-22

Hunting season — youth pheasant, quail and partridge.

OCT. 28

Hunting seasons begin — pheasant, quail, partridge.

OCT. 29

Hunting season ends — firearm antelope.

OCT. 30

Hunting season ends — mourning and white-winged doves.

OCT. 31

Hunting seasons end — archery bull elk, firearm bull elk, early general antlerless elk, bullfrog (east of U.S. 81).

Fishing season ends — snagging paddlefish.

NOV. 1

Hunting season begins — late general antlerless elk, late season doe/fawn antelope.

NOV. 4

Hunting season begins — special landowner deer.

NOV. 6

Hunting season ends — special landowner deer.

NOV. 9

Hunting season ends — Virginia and sora rail.

NOV. 11

Hunting season begins — firearm deer.

NOV. 19

Hunting season ends — firearm deer.

NOV. 20

Hunting season ends — woodcock.

NOV. 28

Hunting season begins — bighorn sheep.

NOV. 30

Hunting season ends — fall turkey.

DEC. 1

Hunting season begins — muzzleloader deer.

DEC. 16

Hunting season ends — snipe.

DEC. 22

Hunting season ends — bighorn sheep

DEC. 31

Hunting seasons end — archery deer, muzzleloader deer, archery antelope.

Fishing seasons end — all underwater game fish spearfishing.

JAN. 1

Hunting season begins — late antlerless only firearm deer, river late antlerless firearm deer.

JAN. 15

Hunting seasons end — late antlerless only firearm deer, antlerless only season choice deer, youth deer, limited landowner deer.

JAN. 31

Hunting seasons end — river late antlerless firearm deer, general late antlerless elk, late doe/fawn antelope, squirrel, prairie grouse, pheasant, quail, partridge.

FEB. 29

Hunting season ends — cottontail and jackrabbit.