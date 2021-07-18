Outdoors calendar, 7/18

MONDAY
Seminar — Explore Archery, 7-8 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. The 10-week course is designed for beginners. Students learn range safety and fundamentals. Ages 8 and up. Cost: $48 for range members, $60 for nonmembers. Register: https://bit.ly/3xzCFKf.
THURSDAY
Seminar — Second Shots: Pistol, 6-9 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Builds on lessons from First Shots course, which is a prerequisite. Bring your own eye and ear protection. If you bring your own pistol, bring 50 rounds of ammo for it. Students 18 and under must be accompanied by legal guardian or parent. Cost: $75. Contact: 402-471-6141.
AUG. 1
Hunting season opens — squirrel.
AUG. 4
Fishing event — Community Fishing Night, Holmes Lake, 6-8 p.m. Look for the Family Fishing Trailer; free loaner rods and reels, bait and fishing instruction are available. Participants 16 and older need a fishing license.
AUG. 5
Seminar — First Shots: Pistol, 6-8 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Introductory course to firearms, small group setting for 16-year-olds and older. Equipment provided. Cost: $10. Register: https://bit.ly/3wBQdDr. Contact: 402-471-6141.
AUG. 12
Seminar — First Shots: Pistol, 6-8 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Introductory course to firearms, small group setting for 16-year-olds and older. Equipment provided. Cost: $10. Register: https://bit.ly/3wBQdDr. Contact: 402-471-6141.
AUG. 19
Seminar — Second Shots: Pistol, 6-9 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Builds on lessons from First Shots course, which is a prerequisite (call 402-471-6141 if you wish to skip First Shots). Bring your own eye and ear protection. If you bring your own pistol, bring 50 rounds of ammo for it. Students 18 and under must be accompanied by legal guardian or parent. Cost: $75. Register: https://bit.ly/3r1leQ8.
AUG. 26
Seminar — First Shots: Pistol, 6-8 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Introductory course to firearms, small group setting for 16-year-olds and older. Equipment provided. Cost: $10. Register: https://bit.ly/3wBQdDr. Contact: 402-471-6141.
SEPT. 1
Hunting season opens — jackrabbit (west of U.S. 81 only), cottontail.
OCT. 23-24
Hunting season — youth pheasant, quail, partridge.