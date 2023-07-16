WEDNESDAY

Fishing event — Discover Fly Fishing, Bowling Lake, 6-8 p.m. Free. Look for the Family Fishing Trailer. — Learn to fish from a kayak, Conestoga Lake State Recreation Area, northwest entrance, 6-9 p.m. Kayaks and equipment provided; you can also bring your own. Valid state park permit required for entry. Cost: $15. Limited to 10 people. Information: 402-796-2362.

THURSDAYSeminar — Second Shots: Pistol, 6-9 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Recommended prerequisite: First Shots. Bring your own eye and ear protection. If you bring your own pistol, bring 50 rounds of ammo for it. Ages 16 and above; students under 18 must be accompanied by legal guardian or parent. Cost: $50. Register: https://bit.ly/3sAxYzk.

JULY 27Seminar — First Shots: Pistol, an introduction to firearms in individual and group training, 6-8 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Closed-neck shirts and closed-toe shoes encouraged. Anyone 18 or younger must be accompanied by parent or guardian. Cost: $10. Register: https://bit.ly/3GxO309.

JULY 28Stargazing — Nebraska Star Party, 9-11:30 p.m., Eugene T. Mahoney State Park. Meet behind the golf shack. Telescopes will be provided. Bring camp chairs or blankets. State park entry permit required. Rain date: July 29