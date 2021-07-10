 Skip to main content
Outdoors calendar, 7/11
WEDNESDAY

Fishing event — Community Fishing Night, Bowling Lake, 6-8 p.m. Look for the Family Fishing Trailer; free loaner rods and reels, bait and fishing instruction are available. Participants 16 and older need a fishing license.

Fishing event — Discover Fly Fishing, Bowling Lake, 6-8 p.m. Free. Look for the Family Fishing Trailer.

JULY 22

Seminar — Second Shots: Pistol, 6-9 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Builds on lessons from First Shots course, which is a prerequisite. Bring your own eye and ear protection. If you bring your own pistol, bring 50 rounds of ammo for it. Students 18 and under must be accompanied by legal guardian or parent. Cost: $75. Contact: 402-471-6141.

AUG. 1

Hunting season opens — squirrel.

AUG. 4

Fishing event — Community Fishing Night, Holmes Lake, 6-8 p.m. Look for the Family Fishing Trailer; free loaner rods and reels, bait and fishing instruction are available. Participants 16 and older need a fishing license.

SEPT. 1

Hunting season opens — jackrabbit (west of U.S. 81 only), cottontail.

OCT. 23-24

Hunting season — youth pheasant, quail, partridge.

