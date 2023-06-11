WEDNESDAY

Fishing event — Community Fishing Night, Holmes Lake, 6-8 p.m. Look for the Family Fishing Trailer; free loaner rods and reels, bait and fishing instruction are available. Participants 16 and older need a fishing license.

JUNE 20

Shooting event — Umbrella match for handguns, 1-7 p.m. Also on June 24. First of three matches, each scheduled on two days (July 18 and 22, Aug. 22 and 26). Competitors must shoot in two of the three matches. Shoot in up to six divisions: centerfire stock, centerfire unlimited, centerfire single stack/revolver, rimfire stock, rimfire unlimited, rimfire revolver. Register to schedule a time, otherwise you will be shooting according to arrival time. For entry fees, check-in times, prize information or to register: https://tinyurl.com/295cvad7.

Fishing event — Community Fishing Night, Bowling Lake, 6-8 p.m. Look for the Family Fishing Trailer; free loaner rods and reels, bait and fishing instruction are available. Participants 16 and older need a fishing license.

JUNE 22

Seminar — First Shots: Pistol, an introduction to firearms in individual and group training, 6-8 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Closed-neck shirts and closed-toe shoes encouraged. Anyone 18 or younger must be accompanied by parent or guardian. Cost: $10. Register: https://bit.ly/3GxO309.

JUNE 24

Shooting event — Umbrella match for handguns, 8 a.m.-noon. First of three matches, each scheduled on two days (July 18 and 22, Aug. 22 and 26). Competitors must shoot in two of the three matches. Shoot in up to six divisions: centerfire stock, centerfire unlimited, centerfire single stack/revolver, rimfire stock, rimfire unlimited, rimfire revolver. Register to schedule a time, otherwise you will be shooting according to arrival time. For entry fees, check-in times, prize information or to register: https://tinyurl.com/295cvad7.

Fishing event — Community Fishing Night, Branched Oak Lake, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Look for the Family Fishing Trailer; free loaner rods and reels, bait and fishing instruction are available. Participants 16 and older need a fishing license.

JUNE 29

Seminar — First Shots: Pistol, an introduction to firearms in individual and group training, 6-8 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Closed-neck shirts and closed-toe shoes encouraged. Anyone 18 or younger must be accompanied by parent or guardian. Cost: $10. Register: https://bit.ly/3GxO309.

JUNE 30

Fishing season ends — archery paddlefish.

JULY 1

Fishing seasons begin — statewide underwater game fish spearfishing; game fish archery.

JULY 5

Fishing event — Community Fishing Night, Holmes Lake, 6-8 p.m. Look for the Family Fishing Trailer; free loaner rods and reels, bait and fishing instruction are available. Participants 16 and older need a fishing license.

AUG. 1

Hunting season begins — early antlerless elk, early general antlerless elk, private land antlerless elk, squirrel.

AUG. 15

Hunting season begins — bullfrog (east of U.S. 81).

AUG. 20

Hunting season begins — archery antelope.

SEPT. 1

Hunting seasons begin — archery deer, archery bull elk, antlerless only season choice deer, youth deer, limited landowner deer, cottontail, jackrabbit (west of U.S. 81 only), prairie grouse, mourning and white-winged doves, snipe, Virginia and sora rail.

SEPT. 16

Hunting season begins — muzzleloader antelope.

SEPT. 20

Hunting season ends — private land antlerless elk.

SEPT. 21

Hunting season begins — firearm bull elk.

OCT. 1

Hunting season begins — fall turkey.

Hunting season ends — muzzleloader antelope.

Fishing season begins — snagging paddlefish.

OCT. 7

Hunting season begins — woodcock.

OCT. 14

Hunting season begins — firearm antelope.

OCT. 21-22

Hunting season — youth pheasant, quail and partridge.

OCT. 28

Hunting seasons begin — pheasant, quail, partridge.

OCT. 29

Hunting season ends — firearm antelope.

OCT. 30

Hunting season ends — mourning and white-winged doves.

OCT. 31

Hunting seasons end — archery bull elk, firearm bull elk, early general antlerless elk, bullfrog (east of U.S. 81).

Fishing season ends — snagging paddlefish.

NOV. 1

Hunting season begins — late general antlerless elk, late season doe/fawn antelope.

NOV. 4

Hunting season begins — special landowner deer.

NOV. 6

Hunting season ends — special landowner deer.

NOV. 9

Hunting season ends — Virginia and sora rail.

NOV. 11

Hunting season begins — firearm deer.

NOV. 19

Hunting season ends — firearm deer.

NOV. 20

Hunting season ends — woodcock.

NOV. 28

Hunting season begins — bighorn sheep.

NOV. 30

Hunting season ends — fall turkey.

DEC. 1

Hunting season begins — muzzleloader deer.

DEC. 16

Hunting season ends — snipe.

DEC. 22

Hunting season ends — bighorn sheep

DEC. 31

Hunting seasons end — archery deer, muzzleloader deer, archery antelope.

Fishing seasons end — all underwater game fish spearfishing.

JAN. 1

Hunting season begins — late antlerless only firearm deer, river late antlerless firearm deer.

JAN. 15

Hunting seasons end — late antlerless only firearm deer, antlerless only season choice deer, youth deer, limited landowner deer.

JAN. 31

Hunting seasons end — river late antlerless firearm deer, general late antlerless elk, late doe/fawn antelope, squirrel, prairie grouse, pheasant, quail, partridge.

FEB. 29

Hunting season ends — cottontail and jackrabbit.