Outdoors calendar, 5/8

TUESDAY

Virtual event — "Bird Migration in Nebraska: Survival by Degrees," 6:30 p.m. Zoom talk by Stephen Brenner, avian biologist with Audubon Nebraska, on the challenges climate change is adding to migrations in Nebraska and across the continent. Free. Register at https://bit.ly/3ydtpyx.

WEDNESDAY

Birding event — Southeast District Birding Day, 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Iron Horse Trail Lake Recreation Area and Lores Branch Wildlife Management Area. Meet in the parking lot at the east entrance on the south side of Iron Horse Trail Lake before dividing into groups for birding hikes. Reconvene at 11 a.m. to report species observed and to listen to speakers (bring a lunch and a chair). Suggested equipment includes bird guides, camera, insect repellent, clothing appropriate for both steep terrain and the weather. RSVP to Sam Cowan (sam.cowan@nebraska.gov, 402-228-0301) by 5 p.m. Monday. Nemaha Natural Resources District vehicle permit required.

SATURDAY

Birding event — Bird Crawl in the Venture Parks, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Travel in your own car to Schramm Park State Recreation Area, Platte River State Park and Mahoney State Park. Register at https://bit.ly/3vNqI4Y to receive an itinerary for the day. Nebraska state park sticker required.

MAY 31

Hunting seasons close — spring archery turkey (includes youth), spring turkey youth shotgun, spring turkey shotgun.

AUG. 1

Hunting seasons open — early antlerless elk, squirrel.

AUG. 20

Hunting season opens — archery antelope.

SEPT. 1

Hunting seasons open — archery deer, archery bull elk, cottontail, jackrabbit (only west of U.S. 81), prairie grouse, mourning dove, white-winged dove, Eurasian-collared doves, snipe, Virginia and sora rail; Virginia opossum.

SEPT. 4

Hunting seasons open — early teal, High and Low plains.

SEPT. 12

Hunting season closes — early teal, High Plains.

SEPT. 15

Hunting season opens — fall turkey.

SEPT. 17

Hunting season opens — muzzleloader antelope.

SEPT. 19

Hunting season closes — early teal, Low Plains.

SEPT. 21

Hunting season opens — firearm bull elk.

OCT. 2

Hunting season opens — youth waterfowl, Zone 2.

Hunting season closes — muzzleloader antelope.

OCT. 3

Hunting season closes — youth waterfowl, Zone 2.

OCT. 8

Hunting seasons open — firearm antelope, woodcock.

OCT. 9

Hunting seasons opens — statewide white-fronted goose, statewide light goose; duck and coot, Zone 2 (Low and High Plains); youth waterfowl (Zone 1).

OCT. 10

Hunting season closes — youth waterfowl, Zone 1

OCT. 11

Hunting season opens — dark goose, north central unit.

OCT. 15

Hunting season opens — crow.

OCT. 16

Hunting season opens — duck and coot, Zone 1; youth waterfowl, Zone 3.

OCT. 17

Hunting season closes — youth waterfowl, Zone 3.

OCT. 22-23

Hunting seasons — youth pheasant, quail and partridge.

OCT. 23

Hunting season opens — duck and coot, Zone 3; youth waterfowl, Zone 4.

Hunting season closes — firearm antelope.

OCT. 24

Hunting season closes — youth waterfowl, Zone 4.

OCT. 28

Hunting seasons open — dark goose, Platte River and Niobrara units.

OCT. 29

Hunting seasons open — pheasant, quail and partridge.

OCT. 30

Hunting seasons close — mourning, white-winged and Eurasian-collared dove.

Hunting season opens — duck and coot, Zone 4.

OCT. 31

Hunting seasons close — archery bull elk, firearm bull elk, early antlerless elk, Virginia opossum.

NOV. 1

Hunting seasons open — late antlerless elk, late season doe/fawn antelope.

Trapping seasons open — river otter (through Feb. 28 or 75 harvested statewide), muskrat, beaver.

Hunting and trapping seasons open — badger, mink, bobcat, Virginia opossum, long-tailed weasel, red and gray fox.

NOV. 5-7

Hunting season — special landowner deer.

NOV. 9

Hunting season closes — Virginia and sora rail.

NOV. 12

Hunting season opens — November firearm deer.

NOV. 20

Hunting season closes — November firearm deer.

NOV. 21

Hunting season closes — woodcock.

NOV. 29

Hunting season opens — bighorn sheep.

DEC. 1

Hunting season opens — muzzleloader deer.

DEC. 9

Hunting season closes — statewide white-fronted goose.

DEC. 15

Hunting season closes — crow.

DEC. 16

Hunting season closes — snipe.

DEC. 21

Hunting season closes — duck and coot, Zone 2 (Low and High Plains).

DEC. 22

Hunting season closes — bighorn sheep.

DEC. 28

Hunting season closes — duck and coot, Zone 1.

DEC. 31

Hunting season closes— archery deer, muzzleloader deer, archery antelope.

JAN. 4

Hunting seasons close — duck and coot, Zone 3 and Zone 4.

JAN. 5

Hunting season opens — duck and coot, Zone 2 (High Plains) and Zone 3.

Hunting seasons close — statewide light goose.

JAN. 11

Hunting season closes — duck and coot, Zone 4.

JAN. 13

Hunting season opens — crow.

JAN. 25

Hunting seasons open — statewide white-fronted goose, statewide light goose.

JAN. 26

Hunting season closes — duck and coot, Zone 3.

JAN. 31

Hunting seasons close — fall turkey, late antlerless elk, late season doe/fawn antelope, squirrel, prairie grouse, pheasant, quail and partridge.

FEB. 9

Hunting seasons close — dark goose, North Platte and Niobrara units; statewide white-fronted goose, statewide light goose.

FEB. 10

Hunting season opens — light goose conservation order, East, Rainwater Basin and West zones.

FEB. 28

Hunting seasons close — cottontail, jackrabbit (only west of U.S. 81).

Trapping season closes — river otter (closes earlier if 75 are harvested first).

Hunting and trapping seasons close — badger, mink, bobcat, Virginia opossum, long-tailed weasel, red and gray fox.

MARCH 14

Hunting season closes — crow.

MARCH 31

Trapping seasons close — muskrat, beaver.

APRIL 5

Hunting seasons close — light goose conservation order, Rainwater Basin and West zones.

APRIL 15

Hunting season closes — light goose conservation order, East Zone.

