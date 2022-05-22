Outdoors calendar, 5/22

SUNDAY

Seminar — Youth fishing instructor certification class, 2-5 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Contact: larrypape@nebraska.gov.

THURSDAY

Fishing event — Community Fishing Night, Holmes Lake, 6-8 p.m. Look for the Family Fishing Trailer; free loaner rods and reels, bait and fishing instruction are available. Participants 16 and older need a fishing license.

Fishing event — Discover Fly Fishing, Holmes Lake, 6-8 p.m. Free. Look for the Family Fishing Trailer.

Seminar — First Shots: Pistol, an introduction to firearms in individual and group training, 6-8 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Closed-neck shirts and closed-toe shoes encouraged. Anyone 18 or younger must be accompanied by parent or guardian. Cost: $10. Register: https://bit.ly/3LxBOQb.

SATURDAY

Birding event — Migratory Bird Day, 3-10 p.m., Indian Cave State Park, Shubert. Other activities include car, truck, tractor and bike show; Hot Wheel races; fish fry ($10 adult, $5 kids); glow-in-the-dark egg hunt ($2, toddlers to 11-year-olds, bring your own bag). Park entry permit required.

MAY 31

Hunting seasons close — spring archery turkey (includes youth), spring turkey youth shotgun, spring turkey shotgun.

JUNE 7

Shooting event — Umbrella match for handguns, check-in opens at 1 p.m. and closes at 6:30. Also on June 11. First of three matches, each scheduled on two days (July 12 and 16, Aug. 9 and 13). Shoot in up to four divisions: stock, unlimited, single stack/revolver and rimfire. Register to schedule a time, otherwise you will be shooting according to arrival time. For entry fees, prize information or to register: https://bit.ly/3NrctsD.

JUNE 11

Shooting event — Umbrella match for handguns, check-in opens at 8 a.m. and closes at 11:30. Also on June 7. First of three matches, each scheduled on two days (July 12 and 16, Aug. 9 and 13). Shoot in up to four divisions: stock, unlimited, single stack/revolver and rimfire. Register to schedule a time, otherwise you will be shooting according to arrival time. For entry fees, prize information or to register: https://bit.ly/3NrctsD.

JUNE 15

Fishing event — Community Fishing Night, Holmes Lake, 6-8 p.m. Look for the Family Fishing Trailer; free loaner rods and reels, bait and fishing instruction are available. Participants 16 and older need a fishing license.

JUNE 18

Event — Day at the Lake, 3-7 p.m., Conestoga State Recreation Area, Denton. Celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Aquatic Habitat Program. Bank, fly, bow and kayak fishing opportunities (bring your own tackle or use equipment from Nebraska Game and Parks, permit required for anglers 16 and older). Boat tours and maps of the renovated lake.

Fishing event — Community Fishing Event, Conestoga State Recreation Area, Denton. Look for the Family Fishing Trailer; free loaner rods and reels, bait and fishing instruction are available. Participants 16 and older need a fishing license.

AUG. 1

Hunting seasons open — early antlerless elk, squirrel.

AUG. 20

Hunting season opens — archery antelope.

SEPT. 1

Hunting seasons open — archery deer, archery bull elk, cottontail, jackrabbit (only west of U.S. 81), prairie grouse, mourning dove, white-winged dove, Eurasian-collared doves, snipe, Virginia and sora rail; Virginia opossum.

SEPT. 4

Hunting seasons open — early teal, High and Low plains.

SEPT. 12

Hunting season closes — early teal, High Plains.

SEPT. 15

Hunting season opens — fall turkey.

SEPT. 17

Hunting season opens — muzzleloader antelope.

SEPT. 19

Hunting season closes — early teal, Low Plains.

SEPT. 21

Hunting season opens — firearm bull elk.

OCT. 2

Hunting season opens — youth waterfowl, Zone 2.

Hunting season closes — muzzleloader antelope.

OCT. 3

Hunting season closes — youth waterfowl, Zone 2.

OCT. 8

Hunting seasons open — firearm antelope, woodcock.

OCT. 9

Hunting seasons opens — statewide white-fronted goose, statewide light goose; duck and coot, Zone 2 (Low and High Plains); youth waterfowl (Zone 1).

OCT. 10

Hunting season closes — youth waterfowl, Zone 1

OCT. 11

Hunting season opens — dark goose, north central unit.

OCT. 15

Hunting season opens — crow.

OCT. 16

Hunting season opens — duck and coot, Zone 1; youth waterfowl, Zone 3.

OCT. 17

Hunting season closes — youth waterfowl, Zone 3.

OCT. 22-23

Hunting seasons — youth pheasant, quail and partridge.

OCT. 23

Hunting season opens — duck and coot, Zone 3; youth waterfowl, Zone 4.

Hunting season closes — firearm antelope.

OCT. 24

Hunting season closes — youth waterfowl, Zone 4.

OCT. 28

Hunting seasons open — dark goose, Platte River and Niobrara units.

OCT. 29

Hunting seasons open — pheasant, quail and partridge.

OCT. 30

Hunting seasons close — mourning, white-winged and Eurasian-collared dove.

Hunting season opens — duck and coot, Zone 4.

OCT. 31

Hunting seasons close — archery bull elk, firearm bull elk, early antlerless elk, Virginia opossum.

NOV. 1

Hunting seasons open — late antlerless elk, late season doe/fawn antelope.

Trapping seasons open — river otter (through Feb. 28 or 75 harvested statewide), muskrat, beaver.

Hunting and trapping seasons open — badger, mink, bobcat, Virginia opossum, long-tailed weasel, red and gray fox.

NOV. 5-7

Hunting season — special landowner deer.

NOV. 9

Hunting season closes — Virginia and sora rail.

NOV. 12

Hunting season opens — November firearm deer.

NOV. 20

Hunting season closes — November firearm deer.

NOV. 21

Hunting season closes — woodcock.

NOV. 29

Hunting season opens — bighorn sheep.

DEC. 1

Hunting season opens — muzzleloader deer.

DEC. 9

Hunting season closes — statewide white-fronted goose.

DEC. 15

Hunting season closes — crow.

DEC. 16

Hunting season closes — snipe.

DEC. 21

Hunting season closes — duck and coot, Zone 2 (Low and High Plains).

DEC. 22

Hunting season closes — bighorn sheep.

DEC. 28

Hunting season closes — duck and coot, Zone 1.

DEC. 31

Hunting season closes— archery deer, muzzleloader deer, archery antelope.

JAN. 4

Hunting seasons close — duck and coot, Zone 3 and Zone 4.

JAN. 5

Hunting season opens — duck and coot, Zone 2 (High Plains) and Zone 3.

Hunting seasons close — statewide light goose.

JAN. 11

Hunting season closes — duck and coot, Zone 4.

JAN. 13

Hunting season opens — crow.

JAN. 25

Hunting seasons open — statewide white-fronted goose, statewide light goose.

JAN. 26

Hunting season closes — duck and coot, Zone 3.

JAN. 31

Hunting seasons close — fall turkey, late antlerless elk, late season doe/fawn antelope, squirrel, prairie grouse, pheasant, quail and partridge.

FEB. 9

Hunting seasons close — dark goose, North Platte and Niobrara units; statewide white-fronted goose, statewide light goose.

FEB. 10

Hunting season opens — light goose conservation order, East, Rainwater Basin and West zones.

FEB. 28

Hunting seasons close — cottontail, jackrabbit (only west of U.S. 81).

Trapping season closes — river otter (closes earlier if 75 are harvested first).

Hunting and trapping seasons close — badger, mink, bobcat, Virginia opossum, long-tailed weasel, red and gray fox.

MARCH 14

Hunting season closes — crow.

MARCH 31

Trapping seasons close — muskrat, beaver.

APRIL 5

Hunting seasons close — light goose conservation order, Rainwater Basin and West zones.

APRIL 15

Hunting season closes — light goose conservation order, East Zone.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0