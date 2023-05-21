THURSDAY
Seminar — First Shots: Pistol, an introduction to firearms in individual and group training, 6-8 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Closed-neck shirts and closed-toe shoes encouraged. Anyone 18 or younger must be accompanied by parent or guardian. Cost: $10. Register: https://bit.ly/3GxO309.
MAY 31
Hunting seasons end — spring archery turkey, spring youth shotgun turkey, spring shotgun turkey.
JUNE 1
Fishing seasons begin — archery paddlefish, Box Butte Reservoir and private waters underwater spearfishing for game fish.
Seminar — First Shots: Pistol, an introduction to firearms in individual and group training, 6-8 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Closed-neck shirts and closed-toe shoes encouraged. Anyone 18 or younger must be accompanied by parent or guardian. Cost: $10. Register: https://bit.ly/3GxO309.
JUNE 8
Seminar — First Shots: Pistol, an introduction to firearms in individual and group training, 6-8 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Closed-neck shirts and closed-toe shoes encouraged. Anyone 18 or younger must be accompanied by parent or guardian. Cost: $10. Register: https://bit.ly/3GxO309.
JUNE 22
Seminar — First Shots: Pistol, an introduction to firearms in individual and group training, 6-8 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Closed-neck shirts and closed-toe shoes encouraged. Anyone 18 or younger must be accompanied by parent or guardian. Cost: $10. Register: https://bit.ly/3GxO309.
JUNE 29
Seminar — First Shots: Pistol, an introduction to firearms in individual and group training, 6-8 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Closed-neck shirts and closed-toe shoes encouraged. Anyone 18 or younger must be accompanied by parent or guardian. Cost: $10. Register: https://bit.ly/3GxO309.
JUNE 30
Fishing season ends — archery paddlefish.
JULY 1
Fishing seasons begin — statewide underwater game fish spearfishing; game fish archery.
AUG. 1
Hunting season begins — early antlerless elk, early general antlerless elk, private land antlerless elk, squirrel.
AUG. 15
Hunting season begins — bullfrog (east of U.S. 81).
AUG. 20
Hunting season begins — archery antelope.
SEPT. 1
Hunting seasons begin — archery deer, archery bull elk, antlerless only season choice deer, youth deer, limited landowner deer, cottontail, jackrabbit (west of U.S. 81 only), prairie grouse, mourning and white-winged doves, snipe, Virginia and sora rail.
SEPT. 16
Hunting season begins — muzzleloader antelope.
SEPT. 20
Hunting season ends — private land antlerless elk.
SEPT. 21
Hunting season begins — firearm bull elk.
OCT. 1
Hunting season begins — fall turkey.
Hunting season ends — muzzleloader antelope.
Fishing season begins — snagging paddlefish.
OCT. 7
Hunting season begins — woodcock.
OCT. 14
Hunting season begins — firearm antelope.
OCT. 21-22
Hunting season — youth pheasant, quail and partridge.
OCT. 28
Hunting seasons begin — pheasant, quail, partridge.
OCT. 29
Hunting season ends — firearm antelope.
OCT. 30
Hunting season ends — mourning and white-winged doves.
OCT. 31
Hunting seasons end — archery bull elk, firearm bull elk, early general antlerless elk, bullfrog (east of U.S. 81).
Fishing season ends — snagging paddlefish.
NOV. 1
Hunting season begins — late general antlerless elk, late season doe/fawn antelope.
NOV. 4
Hunting season begins — special landowner deer.
NOV. 6
Hunting season ends — special landowner deer.
NOV. 9
Hunting season ends — Virginia and sora rail.
NOV. 11
Hunting season begins — firearm deer.
NOV. 19
Hunting season ends — firearm deer.
NOV. 20
Hunting season ends — woodcock.
NOV. 28
Hunting season begins — bighorn sheep.
NOV. 30
Hunting season ends — fall turkey.
DEC. 1
Hunting season begins — muzzleloader deer.
DEC. 16
Hunting season ends — snipe.
DEC. 22
Hunting season ends — bighorn sheep
DEC. 31
Hunting seasons end — archery deer, muzzleloader deer, archery antelope.
Fishing seasons end — all underwater game fish spearfishing.
JAN. 1
Hunting season begins — late antlerless only firearm deer, river late antlerless firearm deer.
JAN. 15
Hunting seasons end — late antlerless only firearm deer, antlerless only season choice deer, youth deer, limited landowner deer.
JAN. 31
Hunting seasons end — river late antlerless firearm deer, general late antlerless elk, late doe/fawn antelope, squirrel, prairie grouse, pheasant, quail, partridge.
FEB. 29
Hunting season ends — cottontail and jackrabbit.