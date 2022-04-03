Outdoors calendar, 4/3

TUESDAY

Hunting season close: light goose conservation order in Rainwater Basin and West zones.

SATURDAY

Hunting season opens — spring turkey youth shotgun.

APRIL 11

Shooting event — .22-caliber or centerfire precision pistol matches, 1-7 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Cost: $20 first entry, $10 second; $5 discount for registering by April 10. Also April 16. Information and registration: https://bit.ly/3qdIaN1.

APRIL 15

Hunting season closes: light goose conservation order in East Zone.

APRIL 16

Hunting season opens — spring turkey shotgun.

MAY 7

Boating safety course — 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Sand Bucket Restaurant, Ashland. Cost: $10. Registration required. Contact: Marie Carsey, Coast Guard Auxiliary, by email (carseymb@cox.net) or text (402-415-6400).

MAY 31

Hunting seasons close — spring archery turkey (includes youth), spring turkey youth shotgun, spring turkey shotgun.

AUG. 1

Hunting seasons open — early antlerless elk, squirrel.

AUG. 20

Hunting season opens — archery antelope.

SEPT. 1

Hunting seasons open — archery deer, archery bull elk, cottontail, jackrabbit (only west of U.S. 81), prairie grouse, mourning dove, white-winged dove, Eurasian-collared doves, snipe, Virginia and sora rail; Virginia opossum.

SEPT. 4

Hunting seasons open — early teal, High and Low plains.

SEPT. 12

Hunting season closes — early teal, High Plains.

SEPT. 15

Hunting season opens — fall turkey.

SEPT. 17

Hunting season opens — muzzleloader antelope.

SEPT. 19

Hunting season closes — early teal, Low Plains.

SEPT. 21

Hunting season opens — firearm bull elk.

OCT. 2

Hunting season opens — youth waterfowl, Zone 2.

Hunting season closes — muzzleloader antelope.

OCT. 3

Hunting season closes — youth waterfowl, Zone 2.

OCT. 8

Hunting seasons open — firearm antelope, woodcock.

OCT. 9

Hunting seasons opens — statewide white-fronted goose, statewide light goose; duck and coot, Zone 2 (Low and High Plains); youth waterfowl (Zone 1).

OCT. 10

Hunting season closes — youth waterfowl, Zone 1

OCT. 11

Hunting season opens — dark goose, north central unit.

OCT. 15

Hunting season opens — crow.

OCT. 16

Hunting season opens — duck and coot, Zone 1; youth waterfowl, Zone 3.

OCT. 17

Hunting season closes — youth waterfowl, Zone 3.

OCT. 22-23

Hunting seasons — youth pheasant, quail and partridge.

OCT. 23

Hunting season opens — duck and coot, Zone 3; youth waterfowl, Zone 4.

Hunting season closes — firearm antelope.

OCT. 24

Hunting season closes — youth waterfowl, Zone 4.

OCT. 28

Hunting seasons open — dark goose, Platte River and Niobrara units.

OCT. 29

Hunting seasons open — pheasant, quail and partridge.

OCT. 30

Hunting seasons close — mourning, white-winged and Eurasian-collared dove.

Hunting season opens — duck and coot, Zone 4.

OCT. 31

Hunting seasons close — archery bull elk, firearm bull elk, early antlerless elk, Virginia opossum.

NOV. 1

Hunting seasons open — late antlerless elk, late season doe/fawn antelope.

Trapping seasons open — river otter (through Feb. 28 or 75 harvested statewide), muskrat, beaver.

Hunting and trapping seasons open — badger, mink, bobcat, Virginia opossum, long-tailed weasel, red and gray fox.

NOV. 5-7

Hunting season — special landowner deer.

NOV. 9

Hunting season closes — Virginia and sora rail.

NOV. 12

Hunting season opens — November firearm deer.

NOV. 20

Hunting season closes — November firearm deer.

NOV. 21

Hunting season closes — woodcock.

NOV. 29

Hunting season opens — bighorn sheep.

DEC. 1

Hunting season opens — muzzleloader deer.

DEC. 9

Hunting season closes — statewide white-fronted goose.

DEC. 15

Hunting season closes — crow.

DEC. 16

Hunting season closes — snipe.

DEC. 21

Hunting season closes — duck and coot, Zone 2 (Low and High Plains).

DEC. 22

Hunting season closes — bighorn sheep.

DEC. 28

Hunting season closes — duck and coot, Zone 1.

DEC. 31

Hunting season closes— archery deer, muzzleloader deer, archery antelope.

JAN. 4

Hunting seasons close — duck and coot, Zone 3 and Zone 4.

JAN. 5

Hunting season opens — duck and coot, Zone 2 (High Plains) and Zone 3.

Hunting seasons close — statewide light goose.

JAN. 11

Hunting season closes — duck and coot, Zone 4.

JAN. 13

Hunting season opens — crow.

JAN. 25

Hunting seasons open — statewide white-fronted goose, statewide light goose.

JAN. 26

Hunting season closes — duck and coot, Zone 3.

JAN. 31

Hunting seasons close — fall turkey, late antlerless elk, late season doe/fawn antelope, squirrel, prairie grouse, pheasant, quail and partridge.

FEB. 9

Hunting seasons close — dark goose, North Platte and Niobrara units; statewide white-fronted goose, statewide light goose.

FEB. 10

Hunting season opens — light goose conservation order, East, Rainwater Basin and West zones.

FEB. 28

Hunting seasons close — cottontail, jackrabbit (only west of U.S. 81).

Trapping season closes — river otter (closes earlier if 75 are harvested first).

Hunting and trapping seasons close — badger, mink, bobcat, Virginia opossum, long-tailed weasel, red and gray fox.

MARCH 14

Hunting season closes — crow.

MARCH 31

Trapping seasons close — muskrat, beaver.

APRIL 5

Hunting seasons close — light goose conservation order, Rainwater Basin and West zones.

APRIL 15

Hunting season closes — light goose conservation order, East Zone.

