Outdoors calendar, 3/6

TUESDAY

Shooting event — GSSF Indoor League Series, Match 1, also March 12, Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Indoor competition for Glock handguns in stock, unlimited, pocket and rimfire divisions; must compete in two of three matches in March, April and May. Check in 1-6:30 p.m. Fees, information, registration: https://bit.ly/3Ik70St.

WEDNESDAY

Seminar — Fly Tying Basics, 6-8 p.m., Becoming an Outdoors-Woman class taught by the Cornhusker Fly Fishers Club; Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Materials and tools provided; participants will make four to six flies. Information and tickets: https://bit.ly/3FPYatE. Second optional session March 12.

SATURDAY

Seminar — Fly Tying Basics, 6-8 p.m., Becoming an Outdoors-Woman class taught by the Cornhusker Fly Fishers Club; Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Materials and tools provided; participants will make four to six flies. Information and tickets: https://bit.ly/3IsNjau. First optional session March 9.

Shooting event — GSSF Indoor League Series, Match 1, Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Indoor competition for Glock handguns in stock, unlimited, pocket and rimfire divisions; must compete in two of three matches, in March, April and May. Check in 8-11:30 a.m. Fees, information, registration: https://bit.ly/3Ik70St.

MARCH 14

Hunting season closes — crow.

Seminar — Explore Archery, 7-8 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. The six-week course is designed for beginners. Students learn range safety and fundamentals. Ages 8 and up. Cost: $48 for range members, $60 for nonmembers. Register: https://bit.ly/36UWL9b.

Meeting — Fisheries public information virtual meeting, Southeast District, 7 p.m. Updates on regional projects and local fishing outlooks. Register: https://bit.ly/3Kc2BBq.

MARCH 21

Shooting event — standalone pistol match, Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Also March 26. Shoot up to two matches, free or standard .22 pistol. Relays available from 1 to 7 p.m. Cost: $20 first entry, $10 second entry, plus $5 per match for NRA sectional. Save $5 if you register by March 20. Information and to register: https://bit.ly/3vxdcmu.

MARCH 26

Shooting event — standalone pistol match, Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Also March 26. Shoot up to two matches, free or standard .22 pistol. Relays available from 8 a.m. to noon. Cost: $20 first entry, $10 second entry, plus $5 per match for NRA sectional. Save $5 if you register by March 20. Information and to register: https://bit.ly/3vxdcmu.

MARCH 27

Seminar — Youth fishing instructor certification class, 2-5 p.m., Schramm Education Center, Schramm State Park, Gretna. Contact: larrypape@nebraska.gov.

MARCH 31

Trapping seasons end — muskrat, beaver.

APRIL 5

Hunting season close: light goose conservation order in Rainwater Basin and West zones.

APRIL 15

Hunting season closes: light goose conservation order in East Zone.

MAY 7

Boating safety course — 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Sand Bucket Restaurant, Ashland. Cost: $10. Registration required. Contact: Marie Carsey, Coast Guard Auxiliary, by email (carseymb@cox.net) or text (402-415-6400).

