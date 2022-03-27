Outdoors calendar, 3/27

SUNDAY
Seminar — Youth fishing instructor certification class, 2-5 p.m., Schramm Education Center, Schramm State Park, Gretna. Contact: larrypape@nebraska.gov.
THURSDAY
Trapping seasons end — muskrat, beaver.
APRIL 5
Hunting season close: light goose conservation order in Rainwater Basin and West zones.
APRIL 9
Hunting season opens — spring turkey youth shotgun.
APRIL 11
Shooting event — .22-caliber or centerfire precision pistol matches, 1-7 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Cost: $20 first entry, $10 second; $5 discount for registering by April 10. Also April 16. Information and registration: https://bit.ly/3qdIaN1.
APRIL 15
Hunting season closes: light goose conservation order in East Zone.
APRIL 16
Shooting event — .22-caliber or centerfire precision pistol matches, 1-7 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Cost: $20 first entry, $10 second; $5 discount for registering by April 10. Information and registration: https://bit.ly/3qdIaN1.
Hunting season opens — spring turkey shotgun.
MAY 7
Boating safety course — 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Sand Bucket Restaurant, Ashland. Cost: $10. Registration required. Contact: Marie Carsey, Coast Guard Auxiliary, by email (carseymb@cox.net) or text (402-415-6400).
MAY 31
Hunting seasons close — spring archery turkey (includes youth), spring turkey youth shotgun, spring turkey shotgun.
AUG. 1
Hunting seasons open — early antlerless elk, squirrel.
AUG. 20
Hunting season opens — archery antelope.
SEPT. 1
Hunting seasons open — archery deer, archery bull elk, cottontail, jackrabbit (only west of U.S. 81), prairie grouse, mourning dove, white-winged dove, Eurasian-collared doves, snipe, Virginia and sora rail; Virginia opossum.
SEPT. 4
Hunting seasons open — early teal, High and Low plains.
SEPT. 12
Hunting season closes — early teal, High Plains.
SEPT. 15
Hunting season opens — fall turkey.
SEPT. 17
Hunting season opens — muzzleloader antelope.
SEPT. 19
Hunting season closes — early teal, Low Plains.
SEPT. 21
Hunting season opens — firearm bull elk.
OCT. 2
Hunting season opens — youth waterfowl, Zone 2.
Hunting season closes — muzzleloader antelope.
OCT. 3
Hunting season closes — youth waterfowl, Zone 2.
OCT. 8
Hunting seasons open — firearm antelope, woodcock.
OCT. 9
Hunting seasons opens — statewide white-fronted goose, statewide light goose; duck and coot, Zone 2 (Low and High Plains); youth waterfowl (Zone 1).
OCT. 10
Hunting season closes — youth waterfowl, Zone 1
OCT. 11
Hunting season opens — dark goose, north central unit.
OCT. 15
Hunting season opens — crow.
OCT. 16
Hunting season opens — duck and coot, Zone 1; youth waterfowl, Zone 3.
OCT. 17
Hunting season closes — youth waterfowl, Zone 3.
OCT. 22-23
Hunting seasons — youth pheasant, quail and partridge.
OCT. 23
Hunting season opens — duck and coot, Zone 3; youth waterfowl, Zone 4.
Hunting season closes — firearm antelope.
OCT. 24
Hunting season closes — youth waterfowl, Zone 4.
OCT. 28
Hunting seasons open — dark goose, Platte River and Niobrara units.
OCT. 29
Hunting seasons open — pheasant, quail and partridge.
OCT. 30
Hunting seasons close — mourning, white-winged and Eurasian-collared dove.
Hunting season opens — duck and coot, Zone 4.
OCT. 31
Hunting seasons close — archery bull elk, firearm bull elk, early antlerless elk, Virginia opossum.
NOV. 1
Hunting seasons open — late antlerless elk, late season doe/fawn antelope.
Trapping seasons open — river otter (through Feb. 28 or 75 harvested statewide), muskrat, beaver.
Hunting and trapping seasons open — badger, mink, bobcat, Virginia opossum, long-tailed weasel, red and gray fox.
NOV. 5-7
Hunting season — special landowner deer.
NOV. 9
Hunting season closes — Virginia and sora rail.
NOV. 12
Hunting season opens — November firearm deer.
NOV. 20
Hunting season closes — November firearm deer.
NOV. 21
Hunting season closes — woodcock.
NOV. 29
Hunting season opens — bighorn sheep.
DEC. 1
Hunting season opens — muzzleloader deer.
DEC. 9
Hunting season closes — statewide white-fronted goose.
DEC. 15
Hunting season closes — crow.
DEC. 16
Hunting season closes — snipe.
DEC. 21
Hunting season closes — duck and coot, Zone 2 (Low and High Plains).
DEC. 22
Hunting season closes — bighorn sheep.
DEC. 28
Hunting season closes — duck and coot, Zone 1.
DEC. 31
Hunting season closes— archery deer, muzzleloader deer, archery antelope.
JAN. 4
Hunting seasons close — duck and coot, Zone 3 and Zone 4.
JAN. 5
Hunting season opens — duck and coot, Zone 2 (High Plains) and Zone 3.
Hunting seasons close — statewide light goose.
JAN. 11
Hunting season closes — duck and coot, Zone 4.
JAN. 13
Hunting season opens — crow.
JAN. 25
Hunting seasons open — statewide white-fronted goose, statewide light goose.
JAN. 26
Hunting season closes — duck and coot, Zone 3.
JAN. 31
Hunting seasons close — fall turkey, late antlerless elk, late season doe/fawn antelope, squirrel, prairie grouse, pheasant, quail and partridge.
FEB. 9
Hunting seasons close — dark goose, North Platte and Niobrara units; statewide white-fronted goose, statewide light goose.
FEB. 10
Hunting season opens — light goose conservation order, East, Rainwater Basin and West zones.
FEB. 28
Hunting seasons close — cottontail, jackrabbit (only west of U.S. 81).
Trapping season closes — river otter (closes earlier if 75 are harvested first).
Hunting and trapping seasons close — badger, mink, bobcat, Virginia opossum, long-tailed weasel, red and gray fox.
MARCH 14
Hunting season closes — crow.
MARCH 31
Trapping seasons close — muskrat, beaver.
APRIL 5
Hunting seasons close — light goose conservation order, Rainwater Basin and West zones.
APRIL 15
Hunting season closes — light goose conservation order, East Zone.