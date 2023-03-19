MARCH 20

Virtual meeting — Regional public information session on fisheries management for the Southeast District, 7 p.m. via Zoom. Register: https://bit.ly/3ZRc9tG.

MARCH 21

Archery and shooting event — College Night on the Range, 7-9 p.m., Tuesdays through May 9, Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. $5 per range. Equipment is available on the archery range, but not the firearm range (personal equipment can be used on both). No registration, but check-in closes at 8:15.

MARCH 28

MARCH 30

Seminar — First Shots: Pistol, an introduction to firearms in individual and group training, 6-8 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Closed-neck shirts and closed-toe shoes encouraged. Anyone 18 or younger must be accompanied by parent or guardian. Cost: $10. Register: https://bit.ly/3GxO309.

MARCH 31

Trapping seasons close — muskrat, beaver.

APRIL 4

APRIL 5

Hunting seasons close — light goose conservation order, Rainwater Basin and West zones.

APRIL 6

APRIL 11

APRIL 13

APRIL 15

Hunting season closes — light goose conservation order, East Zone.

APRIL 18

APRIL 25

APRIL 27

MAY 2

MAY 9

