MARCH 20
Virtual meeting — Regional public information session on fisheries management for the Southeast District, 7 p.m. via Zoom. Register: https://bit.ly/3ZRc9tG.
MARCH 21
Archery and shooting event — College Night on the Range, 7-9 p.m., Tuesdays through May 9, Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. $5 per range. Equipment is available on the archery range, but not the firearm range (personal equipment can be used on both). No registration, but check-in closes at 8:15.
MARCH 28
Archery and shooting event — College Night on the Range, 7-9 p.m., Tuesdays through May 9, Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. $5 per range. Equipment is available on the archery range, but not the firearm range (personal equipment can be used on both). No registration, but check-in closes at 8:15.
MARCH 30
Seminar — First Shots: Pistol, an introduction to firearms in individual and group training, 6-8 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Closed-neck shirts and closed-toe shoes encouraged. Anyone 18 or younger must be accompanied by parent or guardian. Cost: $10. Register: https://bit.ly/3GxO309.
MARCH 31
Trapping seasons close — muskrat, beaver.
APRIL 4
Archery and shooting event — College Night on the Range, 7-9 p.m., Tuesdays through May 9, Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. $5 per range. Equipment is available on the archery range, but not the firearm range (personal equipment can be used on both). No registration, but check-in closes at 8:15.
APRIL 5
Hunting seasons close — light goose conservation order, Rainwater Basin and West zones.
APRIL 6
Seminar — First Shots: Pistol, an introduction to firearms in individual and group training, 6-8 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Closed-neck shirts and closed-toe shoes encouraged. Anyone 18 or younger must be accompanied by parent or guardian. Cost: $10. Register: https://bit.ly/3GxO309.
APRIL 11
Archery and shooting event — College Night on the Range, 7-9 p.m., Tuesdays through May 9, Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. $5 per range. Equipment is available on the archery range, but not the firearm range (personal equipment can be used on both). No registration, but check-in closes at 8:15.
APRIL 13
Seminar — First Shots: Pistol, an introduction to firearms in individual and group training, 6-8 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Closed-neck shirts and closed-toe shoes encouraged. Anyone 18 or younger must be accompanied by parent or guardian. Cost: $10. Register: https://bit.ly/3GxO309.
APRIL 15
Hunting season closes — light goose conservation order, East Zone.
APRIL 18
Archery and shooting event — College Night on the Range, 7-9 p.m., Tuesdays through May 9, Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. $5 per range. Equipment is available on the archery range, but not the firearm range (personal equipment can be used on both). No registration, but check-in closes at 8:15.
APRIL 25
rchery and shooting event — College Night on the Range, 7-9 p.m., Tuesdays through May 9, Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. $5 per range. Equipment is available on the archery range, but not the firearm range (personal equipment can be used on both). No registration, but check-in closes at 8:15.
APRIL 27
Seminar — First Shots: Pistol, an introduction to firearms in individual and group training, 6-8 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Closed-neck shirts and closed-toe shoes encouraged. Anyone 18 or younger must be accompanied by parent or guardian. Cost: $10. Register: https://bit.ly/3GxO309.
MAY 2
Archery and shooting event — College Night on the Range, 7-9 p.m., Tuesdays through May 9, Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. $5 per range. Equipment is available on the archery range, but not the firearm range (personal equipment can be used on both). No registration, but check-in closes at 8:15.
MAY 9
Archery and shooting event — College Night on the Range, 7-9 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. $5 per range. Equipment is available on the archery range, but not the firearm range (personal equipment can be used on both). No registration, but check-in closes at 8:15.