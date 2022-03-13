Outdoors calendar, 3/13

MONDAY

Hunting season closes — crow.

Seminar — Explore Archery, 7-8 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. The six-week course is designed for beginners. Students learn range safety and fundamentals. Ages 8 and up. Cost: $48 for range members, $60 for nonmembers. Register: https://bit.ly/36UWL9b.

Meeting — Fisheries public information virtual meeting, Southeast District, 7 p.m. Updates on regional projects and local fishing outlooks. Register: https://bit.ly/3Kc2BBq.

MARCH 21

Shooting event — standalone pistol match, Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Also March 26. Shoot up to two matches, free or standard .22 pistol. Relays available from 1 to 7 p.m. Cost: $20 first entry, $10 second entry, plus $5 per match for NRA sectional. Save $5 if you register by March 20. Information and to register: https://bit.ly/3vxdcmu.

MARCH 26

Shooting event — standalone pistol match, Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Also March 26. Shoot up to two matches, free or standard .22 pistol. Relays available from 8 a.m. to noon. Cost: $20 first entry, $10 second entry, plus $5 per match for NRA sectional. Save $5 if you register by March 20. Information and to register: https://bit.ly/3vxdcmu.

MARCH 27

Seminar — Youth fishing instructor certification class, 2-5 p.m., Schramm Education Center, Schramm State Park, Gretna. Contact: larrypape@nebraska.gov.

MARCH 31

Trapping seasons end — muskrat, beaver.

APRIL 5

Hunting season close: light goose conservation order in Rainwater Basin and West zones.

APRIL 15

Hunting season closes: light goose conservation order in East Zone.

MAY 7

Boating safety course — 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Sand Bucket Restaurant, Ashland. Cost: $10. Registration required. Contact: Marie Carsey, Coast Guard Auxiliary, by email (carseymb@cox.net) or text (402-415-6400).

