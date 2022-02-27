Outdoors calendar, 2/27

MONDAY

Hunting seasons close — cottontail and jackrabbit.

Hunting and trapping seasons end — badger, mink, bobcat, raccoon, opossum, long-tailed weasel, gray fox.

MARCH 8

Shooting event — GSSF Indoor League Series, Match 1, also March 12, Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Indoor competition for Glock handguns in stock, unlimited, pocket and rimfire divisions; must compete in two of three matches in March, April and May. Check in 1-6:30 p.m. Fees, information, registration: https://bit.ly/3Ik70St.

MARCH 9

Seminar — Fly Tying Basics, 6-8 p.m., Becoming an Outdoors-Woman class taught by the Cornhusker Fly Fishers Club; Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Materials and tools provided; participants will make four to six flies. Information and tickets: https://bit.ly/3FPYatE. Second optional session March 12.

MARCH 12

Seminar — Fly Tying Basics, 6-8 p.m., Becoming an Outdoors-Woman class taught by the Cornhusker Fly Fishers Club; Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Materials and tools provided; participants will make four to six flies. Information and tickets: https://bit.ly/3IsNjau. First optional session March 9.

Shooting event — GSSF Indoor League Series, Match 1, Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Indoor competition for Glock handguns in stock, unlimited, pocket and rimfire divisions; must compete in two of three matches, in March, April and May. Check in 8-11:30 a.m. Fees, information, registration: https://bit.ly/3Ik70St.

MARCH 14

Hunting season closes — crow.

MARCH 27

Seminar — Youth fishing instructor certification class, 2-5 p.m., Schramm Education Center, Schramm State Park, Gretna. Contact: larrypape@nebraska.gov.

MARCH 31

Trapping seasons end — muskrat, beaver.

APRIL 5

Hunting season close: light goose conservation order in Rainwater Basin and West zones.

APRIL 15

Hunting season closes: light goose conservation order in East Zone.

MAY 7

Boating safety course — 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Sand Bucket Restaurant, Ashland. Cost: $10. Registration required. Contact: Marie Carsey, Coast Guard Auxiliary, by email (carseymb@cox.net) or text (402-415-6400).

